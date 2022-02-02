‘I’ve Been in the Fire’ – Taylor Suggests Serrano hasn’t had to deal with real heat

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] believes her resume makes for more impressive reading than that of next opponent and fellow pound-for-pound star Amanda Serrano’s [42(30)-1-1].

The Puerto Rican half of the biggest fight ever in women’s boxing has won nine world titles over seven weight classes in a 44 fight career that spans over 12 years.

They are impressive numbers and stats that play a part in the New York based fighter being tipped to dethrone the undisputed lightweight champion in Madison Square Garden on April 30.

It’s a career and they are achievements trailblazing Taylor has the utmost respect for. However, when speaking at an MSG press conference she suggested, that whilst numbers don’t lie, Serrano’s may not tell the full truth.

The-36-year-old Irish sensation notes she has shared the ring with a higher calibre of opponent and points to the fact she has to overcome some serious challenges to succeed.

Serrano, albeit extremely talented and dangerous, has picked up a number of vacant titles over the years and hasn’t fought the same number of established names.

As result, Taylor suggests she may not have the deepwater experience needed for mega-fight action.

“We are both great champions. She has a great record. There is no doubt about it she is a great fighter. Going into the ring we both believe we are going to be victorious,” said Taylor.

“I do believe that when you look down the list of my opponents you will see recognisable names on my résumé – the likes [Jessica] McCaskill, the likes of [Delfine] Persoon, the likes of [Natasha] Jonas amongst others.

“There were top class amateurs as well. So, I have been tested; I have been in the fire. I believe that will stand to me in the fight.”

🔔 Behind the scenes at the @NYSE as @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters bring the US leg of #TaylorSerrano press tour to a close 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ADqqWR3JbS — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 2, 2022

The message was delivered in a calm fashion at a very respectful press conference but it was a verbal shot fired the way of Brooklyn-based southpaw and a very rare attempt at mind games from the fighter who changed boxing forever.

And if for the woman that has seen and won it all, April 30 will be something different, something special and historic.

“This is going to be the biggest night of my career. I obviously had so many great moments in my career; the Olympics, winning world titles as an amateur boxer, becoming undisputed champion.

“But is just something different. This is a really, really special and historic occasion. This will be the best night of my career,” she added.