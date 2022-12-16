It’s ‘vital’ Lee Reeves keeps his title

Lee Reeves [9(6)-1]isn’t looking for anything new for Christmas, rather he wants to make sure he keeps the present he gifted himself with an impressive win over Sebastian Diaz Maldonado in May.

The Limerick southpaw finishes off 2022 for Irish boxing in an interesting title fight in Canada on Sunday.

Reeves puts his NABF light welterweight title on the line for the first time at the Rebel Entertainment Complex, Toronto adamant it won’t end up in his opponents Christmas stocking on Christmas week.

The 27-year-old is aware the belt comes with a pass that grants access to the next level – but feels his hasn’t had the chance to benefit as of yet.

The model pro and male model reveals a number of kick on fights fell through and is says it’s essential he retains his strap to ensure he remains in the frame for similar fights in 2023.

“It’s so important I keep this title,” Reeves tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I give my life to this sport to win titles and progress, so I’m putting it all in there too retain my title.”

After lifting the title in May, the Dee Walsh trained stylist has been in training in hopes of a big fight. He came close to some Summer step ups only for them not to materialize for one reason or another. He does see action this weekend when he defends against Larone Whyte [6(5)-5(1)-1] this weekend, getting some much needed action.

“I’ve not been active enough this year. I would have liked to been busier, so I’m super excited to be getting out before Christmas. I needed this. I’ve been training since my last fight for a couple of fights that fell through, so it’s the perfect time too get a win and have a well deserved week off with the family.”

Whyte isn’t the kind of opponent Reeves would have wished for after claiming a transformative title. The 33-year-old isn’t a big name and brings nothing of note to the table, making it a fight where the Treaty County man has nothing much to gain but everything to lose.

The local fighters record suggest the Lee Baxter Promoted fighter should be favourite going into the Sunday fight. However, five KO’s from six wins suggests he can punch, and Reeves own spying mission indicates he won’t have things easy.

“I’ve spoken to people from here who sparred Larone and to some of his previous opponents, they all said he’s a tough heavy handed dog fighter. Plus with him fighting two weight classes above me I’m sure he’s going too be pushing hard on me.”

Photocredit Joe Lockhart