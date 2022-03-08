‘It’s time to really get started’ – Steven Cairns confirms fight date

Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] will make his Probellum debut in Liverpool next month.

The Cork prospect will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the M&S Bank Arena on April 22.

The bout, which plays out on the undercard of Paul Butler’s bid to unseat world champion John Riel Casimero, represents the Dave Coldwell fighters first under the Probellum banner and his third since turning over last year.

Speaking online Cairns confirmed the news.

The exciting young talent turned over with Coldwell last year and secured wins in Spain and Germany.

Rumour of promotional interest increased over the Christmas break, and it was confirmed earlier this year that 19-year-old has signed to Probellum.

The move should add serious structure to the Cork fighter’s career and the backing will allow him to build at the pace that his team feels best.

The fact Probellum have bases across the world will also allow Cairns to continue his nomadic fighting existence.

Speaking about the link up Cairns said: “I’m very excited to be signing with Probellum, working with Sam Jones and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills and develop as a fighter on the biggest possible platform.

“I’m looking forward to being very active over the next few years and representing my country at Probellum events across the world, with everybody in Ireland right behind me.”