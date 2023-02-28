Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

It’s Official Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano 2 is OFF – Matchroom statement raises homecoming concerns

irishboxing

It’s official Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano 2 is off.

Matchroom confirmed rumours that the rematch of the greatest women’s fight of all time won’t take place in Dublin on May 20 as planned.

The Eddie Hearn-guided promotional outfit confirmed reports the undisputed featherweight champion of the world has picked up an injury that won’t allow her to fight as soon as May.

As a result, the fight is off for now with a new plan being put in place.

A statement released today said: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Irish-boxing.com was initially led to believe Serrano’s injury wouldn’t affect the homecoming or the Irish Icon’s plans to fight in Ireland on May 20.

However, with the statement-making no reference to May 20 and Dublin, there are concerns there will be no Taylor-topped Irish show this summer.

Indeed, the latest suggestions Irish-boxing.com have heard have the entire show postponed and pushed back until September. Early rumour has Matchroom eyeing up a Croker Park homecoming and a Serrano rematch for September.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

The man who beat them both calls Frampton versus Quigg

irishboxing

The Irish Tommy Hearns! Exciting style and power earns McKenna ‘Hitman’ ring moniker

Jonny Stapleton

Parker Backed, But Joshua Still Overwhelming Favourite

irishboxing