It’s Official Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano 2 is OFF – Matchroom statement raises homecoming concerns

It’s official Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano 2 is off.

Matchroom confirmed rumours that the rematch of the greatest women’s fight of all time won’t take place in Dublin on May 20 as planned.

The Eddie Hearn-guided promotional outfit confirmed reports the undisputed featherweight champion of the world has picked up an injury that won’t allow her to fight as soon as May.

As a result, the fight is off for now with a new plan being put in place.

A statement released today said: “Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course.”

Irish-boxing.com was initially led to believe Serrano’s injury wouldn’t affect the homecoming or the Irish Icon’s plans to fight in Ireland on May 20.

However, with the statement-making no reference to May 20 and Dublin, there are concerns there will be no Taylor-topped Irish show this summer.

Indeed, the latest suggestions Irish-boxing.com have heard have the entire show postponed and pushed back until September. Early rumour has Matchroom eyeing up a Croker Park homecoming and a Serrano rematch for September.