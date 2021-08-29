It’s Offical – Dylan Moran confirmed as a Queensbury and BT Sport fighter

The somewhat nomadic Dylan Moran [15(6)-1(1)] has found a high-profile home after being officially confirmed as a Queensbury Promotions fighter this morning.

Irish-boxing.com revealed last month the popular former Star and PGB operator had held positive talks with Frank Warren and was just dotting some I‘s and t‘s before announcing a deal.

The Déise welter is said to be happy with the path Warren proposed for him and with how the promoter reacted to his requests.

It’s understood Moran will become a BT Sport fighter and a match-up with both former British champion Chris Jenkins and the man who took the British and Commonwealth title off the Welsh fighter, Ekow Essuman has been discussed.

It’s a massive opportunity for a fighter that has suffered some misfortune of late.

Not too long after suffering a heartbreaking first career defeat on his Star Boxing debut ‘The Real Deal’ felt ‘left on his arse’.

As recently as last July and mid-camp, a month shy of an ESPN-broadcast, Germany-hosted clash, Moran was instantly thrown into boxing limbo.

His promoters PGB Promotions pulled out of boxing and cancelled all their contracts with immediate effect.

The news came out of the blue for everyone including the 26-year-old and really hit him hard.

Speaking at the time an emotional Moran explained: “As of this morning the company I was signed with have pulled the plug on everything. They have gone bust. It’s not good news to get on a Monday morning, but it what it is. I have just been left on my arse.”

The popular figure has managed to get out twice in Spain late last year and has since been in camp with Conor McGregor, which lead to a public spat with Jake Paul, that may have pushed him further onto the radar of promoters including Warren.

Delighted to announce I’ve signed with the best in the business @frank_warren_official



A lifetime of hard work



Years of Believing in something nobody could see but you



Well now everybody’s going to see it live on @btsportboxing



Thanks for the love / hate we go again ™️ pic.twitter.com/wkKsxhV0Aw — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) August 29, 2021

The 26-year-old is now officially a Queensbury and a BT Sport fighter – and is well placed for some big TV fights. He was ringside for the ‘Night of Champions’ last night and officially confirmed the move early this morning.

‘The Real Deal’ joins another Notorious sparring partner, Willo Hayden, on Warren’s books, as well as Belfast duo Anto Cacace, Caoimhin Agyarko.

Interestingly enough Moran has beef with Jake Paul, who looks set to fight another Warren promoted fighter Tommy Fury soon, if the American wins could the Waterford fighter be handed the chance to settle the grudge.