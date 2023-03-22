‘It’s Not the Conor McGregor show’ – Hearn assures ‘Notorious’ won’t steal Katie Taylor’s spotlight

Eddie Hearn assures Conor McGregor won’t steal any of Katie Taylor’s Homecoming spotlight.

The Matchroom boss confirmed his meeting with the UFC star in Dublin last month was not a publicity stunt, and revealed the former Crumlin amateur will be involved in the massive undisputed light welterweight title fight between the Irish star and Chantelle Cameron at ‘The Point’ come May 20.

However, the Essex fight maker assures ‘The Notorious’, a huge character and one of the world’s most famous sports stars, won’t take over the promotion.

The MMA names involvement won’t be a front-and-centre one, rather he will be just like any other sponsor, meaning Taylor and the mega-fight will be sole star attraction.

“When we say ‘adding his name to fight’ we mean one of his companies, one of his brands, may sponsor the fight That’s as far as it goes,” Hearn told the press in Dublin on Monday.

“We don’t need him to sell the fight out. We don’t need him to be part of the promotion. You are not going to see him at press conferences and walking out Katie Taylor. It’s not that kind of association. It’s, ‘if I can help’.”

“It’s not the Conor McGregor show. He reached out to help in anyway way and if he is to support the event commercially, fantastic but it’s obviously the Katie Taylor show.”

McGregor has already benefited from the publicity surrounding being linked to the event but Hearn claims his motives for being involved are not all business related.

“We’re talking still and genuinely, forgetting the PR and promotion of it, he has a few brands that are Irish-based that would fit very well with the show.

“Behind the man, he is also a massive fan of Katie. He genuinely wants the best for her. And he genuinely wanted to help with the Croke Park stuff. He’s just excited.

“Like every fight fan can’t believe it’s on. He was like, ‘Oh they’re going to fight at The Point?’ and I was like, ‘No it’s not, it’s the 3Arena’ – and he was like, ‘No it’s not – it’s The Point’. And he was talking about the atmosphere there and stuff, so yeah, we expect him to be involved.

“Even through the whole Serrano stuff, he was messaging me non-stop on social media, ‘so what’s happening now?’ Then it was like, ‘wow, I can’t believe it’s still on – so what’s the plan?’

“He genuinely – away from the publicity and stuff like that – cares that she’s coming home to fight. He’s been to her fights before and he’s a big help and supporter.”