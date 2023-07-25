‘It’s Not Over Yet’ – Amy Broadhurst Ignores Pro Offers to Follow Olympic Dream

Amy Broadhurst looks set to turn down pro offers to chase her Olympic Dream.

The Louth native sparked plenty of promoter interest when she revealed she was weighing up her options post failing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games last month.

The World, European and Commonwealth gold medal winner, hinted her Olympic journey may be over and she was ready to step into the pros.

Speaking at the time she said: “I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know if I’ll ever strap an amateur glove around my hand again or if I’ll go pro.”

It was clear at the time the Dundalk boxer was speaking through heartache immediately after being pipped at the Paris post by Team GB’s Rosie Eccles in a tight tense all-action Olympic qualification fight.

With time to reflect and presumably, with time to take advice, she has decided to target next year’s qualifiers.

“It’s not over yet,” she said online.

Broadhurst, who has to compete two classes above her natural weight to pursue her Olympic dream, has two more chances to reach Paris via qualifiers next year.

The decorated prospect would be highly fancied to qualify especially as the top four in Europe won’t be competing as they secured a Olympic berths at the recent European Games.