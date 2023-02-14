‘It’s not nice’ – Cronin calls for fans to respect Morrissey

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1]has called for people to refrain from hitting out at most recent opponent Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] and aggressively questioning the scoring of their small hall classic.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ believes he won the tight tense blood-and-guts Kerry Limerick battle at the Europa Hotel earlier this month and has no issue in suggesting as much.

The light heavyweight also has no problem with those who saw theearly Fight of the Year candidate declaring they felt he should have had his hand raised in Belfast.

However, he has called for them to do it so in a respectful manner.

“I saw there was a lot of backlash about the decision online, and as much as I respect the number of people backing me as the winner on social media, I think it should be left.

“We’ve gotta’ think of the mental health of the opponent when reading them comments. It’s not nice, I don’t want that.”

Cronin has gained that unique level of respect that is bourne out of going to war for Morrissey and wants that regard to be widespread.

“After the fight I just said thanks and that I have huge respect for him. When you go through the trenches with someone like that you gain massive respect for them.”

The Jonathan Lewins trained fighter also assures the Climb clash wasn’t the final chapter on the Munster story and there is no need for harsh words when he can let his fists do the talking in a rematch.

“I’ll get my chance again and that should be enough, I’ll let the next performance speak for me. A rematch is being talked about and looks good at the minute, hopefully, we can do it at 168lb.”

I've had alot of special moments in my boxing career, but this one takes the bacon‼️The noise was something else, I couldn't here a thing🔥

And how it went down, I think we will need a bigger venue to run it back in👀



What a F**king crew💚💛 pic.twitter.com/mTJXeo8J08 — Kingdom Warrior (@kevincronin_ky) February 7, 2023

Refelecting on the fight he said: “It was a good tough fight, think the first three rounds the crowd and atmosphere got to my head a bit. I started slow but think I got a rhythm then. I didn’t perform well to be honest but still believed I had done more than enough to get the nod. But look it was a good tough fight, we both had to dig deep and go into a dark place in there. Watching back gave the boxing fans a fight that will be talked about for years to come.”

Photo CreditMark Mead.