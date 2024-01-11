‘It’s my turn’ – Chantelle Cameron’s message to Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron declared she ‘can and will beat Katie Taylor‘ giving the strongest indication she is trilogy keen.

The Northampton native was the victim of a Taylor revenge mission in November, losing her unbeaten status and four lightweight world titles at the 3Arena.

The brilliant Taylor win made it one apiece between the pair and perfectly set up a rubber match.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins

Indeed, the Irish Icon and both fighter’s promoter, Eddie Hearn instantly declared his desire to run it back for a third time, selling Croke Park as the perfect venue for a three-peat.

Team Cameron initially declared reservations about coming to Ireland again but it has become clear the former champion wants her titles back.

She told FightPost: “I’d love to have the trilogy fight, especially as it is now 1-1, and Katie had the chance to redeem her loss, and she succeeded.

“Now it’s my turn to redeem my loss and get my belts back. Hopefully, I will get that chance.

“I know I can and will beat Katie Taylor again, especially now as I’m the fighter coming off the loss, and now I am the one chasing revenge.

“I’ll be hungrier than ever. I’ll be more determined and more focused.

“Nobody likes losing. I certainly don’t, and I made it a close fight despite everything that happened in the fight.

“If I’m given the chance to put the wrongs right. I’ll be the undisputed champion once again.”

Promoter Hearn this week revealed he has held positive talks with Croke Park about promoting a Taylor topped show at the famous venue and suggested he will begin to talk finances with Team Cameron over the coming weeks.