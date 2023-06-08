‘It’s easy to give up’ – Defeat doesn’t deter determined Dominic Donegan

If Katie Taylor and Jamie Conlan can take defeat in their stride so too can Dominic Donegan [7(1)-5(1)-1].

Donegan begins another mini rebuild in Spain this Sunday after suffering a narrow BBBofC Celtic title defeat in Scotland last time out.

That title reverse to Ben McGivern came after the Cavan native successfully put a run of bad form behind him and at first glance looked a devastating blow.

However, the two-time Celtic title challenger has taken it on the chin and remains extremely positive going into his clash with the potentially tricky David Bency [14(4)-40(8)-2] at the Evolution Boxing Elche, Elche, Spain this Saturday.

‘The Bomb’ doesn’t think he can complain when you consider two Irish greats suffered defeats recently, points out he’s been in two title fights of late and could secure another one very soon.

“I’m feeling good about my career,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I had two title fights and maybe a third one to come. When you see the likes of Katie Taylor and Mick Conlon lose you see it’s ok to have a few losses on your record. Loses don’t mean you have to give up. Suffering defeat just means you have to keep working harder and you also need that wee bit of luck on your side and I think that will come for me.”

The IGB boxer points out setbacks are also easier to navigate when you have a good team around you and less damaging emotionally when you understand there is more to life than just boxing.

“I believe if you have the right people around you, you will overcome any setback. At the end of the day it’s boxing, this is not my life, I have so much more going on outside of boxing, things that are going very well.

“You can have good days and bad days in all walks of life. Everyone’s day at work is not going to be 100 percent and it’s the same in boxing. You’re going to have good days and bad days no matter what you do. You’re also going to have people tell you this and tell you that but if you have the right people in your small circle you will keep moving forward. Not everyone wants to see you do well. The easy option in life and the easy option in boxing can be to give up but I enjoy it and I will let you know when I don’t want to get back on the horse again.”

Reflecting on the McGivern fight he added: “It was a very hard pill to swallow. I’ve watched it time and time and I still only see one winner but that might just be my own opinion. I did start rather slow and that didn’t help, and it still doesn’t change the result. It was a good hard fight all the same and hats off to Ben for getting it his way. I would have loved a rematch but Ben has other plans and I have respected his decision.”