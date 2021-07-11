‘It’s Coming Rome’ – Michelangelo Conlan goes full Italian ahead of Euro final

Michael Conlan has gone ‘full Italian’ ahead of tonight’s European Championships football final.

Michelangelo has spent the weekend making sure the world knows he doesn’t want it to come home tonight.

The Belfast super bantamweight has taken to social media on numerous occasions over the last few days to virtually scream Forza Italia and suggest the Euro title is Rome not ‘home’ bound.

There have been some, particularly across England, who have taken offence but there is a tongue-in-cheek element to the Top Rank world title hopefuls post.

Although, you get the sense the former Italia Thunder WSB representative enjoys being on the wind-up.

To quote the once great @paddyb_ireland “Prepared to battle, Ready for war”



This was passed down from my great grandfather Giuseppe, still fresh 👀😂 #ItsComingRome #ForzaAzzurri pic.twitter.com/m8N8YQQRUy — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) July 10, 2021

Lads I used to box for Italy too, don’t take it too personal 🇮🇹😂🇮🇹 #ForzaAzzurri pic.twitter.com/fGLvaTqiQs — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) July 10, 2021

Beautiful music to help me wake up on this beautiful Sunday morning…. #ForzaItalia #PavarottisArmy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/QLCXerlbV8 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) July 11, 2021

I’m all in, full Italian now 🇮🇹😂👀 pic.twitter.com/jyIgvipNuu — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) July 11, 2021

The cheeky posts come on a break from training ahead of what some argue is the best all-Irish fight in modern history.

Conlan faces former IBF super bantamweight world champion TJ Doheny on top of an exciting Feile card at Falls Park on August 6.

Speaking about the fight Conlan said: “It’s an honour to share the ring with TJ, I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements being a former world champion, I believe it’s my toughest fight to date and with that I will make my biggest statement in my quest to be world champion,” said the World Amateur gold medal-winner.

“This will be a great fight [in] which I’ll put on a masterclass! “I’m very excited to be back fighting in my city. In 2019 it was special but I believe this year it will be more so as we have been starved of live events due to the pandemic but August 6th will show Belfast is back.”