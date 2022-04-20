It’s Bronze for battling Georgia McGovern
Georgia McGovern will come home with European bronze after failing to steal silver in Sofia today.
The talented prospect shared an exciting three rounds with Filiz Isik of Turkey in the second Irish interest fight of the day – and just like fellow flyweight, Patsy Joyce was unable to secure passage into the final.
McGovern did push her foe close and went into the last round with a chance of progressing but the Turk did enough to secure the win.
The Dubliner’s disappointment was obvious as she left the ring but in time she will be able to celebrate the fact she is a two-time European medalist – and it could very well be that she will have the chance to rematch Isik in tournaments throughout the talented pair’s careers.
A feint-filled opening 30 seconds came to an end with a big McGovern right hand, that shot seemed to settle any nerves and the Dubliner started to show the quality that has earned her rave reviews.
Although the Tallaght teenager wasn’t having things all her own way and went in the second 3-2 down.
The second was similarly close but the skillful Isik was benefiting from the fact McGovern had to push forward, boxing well off the back foot. The Kilnamanagh native did land some eye-catching shots but the Turk always made sure she had the final word in the exchanges. Still, the Irish talent went into the last level on three of the judge’s scorecards meaning her faith was in her own gloved hands.
The Setanta fighter went the pressure makes diamond route and sparkled in the final stanza. She was more aggressive and looked to put it on her foe, but to her credit, the Turk responded well and a highly entertaining round ensued. In fact, Isik was afforded the round by four of the five judges and progressed to the final as a result.
Team Ireland has won a record eight medals at the European Youth Championships. Six more fighters will look to improve bronze to silver across a busy day for the sport.
Ring A, Afternoon Session – watch here
Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland
Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen
Ring B, Afternoon Session – watch here
Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy
Ring A, Evening Session
Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany
Ring B, Evening Session
Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE
Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill