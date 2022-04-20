Amateur Headline News Latest News 

It’s Bronze for battling Georgia McGovern

Jonny Stapleton

Georgia McGovern will come home with European bronze after failing to steal silver in Sofia today.

The talented prospect shared an exciting three rounds with Filiz Isik of Turkey in the second Irish interest fight of the day – and just like fellow flyweight, Patsy Joyce was unable to secure passage into the final.

McGovern did push her foe close and went into the last round with a chance of progressing but the Turk did enough to secure the win.

The Dubliner’s disappointment was obvious as she left the ring but in time she will be able to celebrate the fact she is a two-time European medalist – and it could very well be that she will have the chance to rematch Isik in tournaments throughout the talented pair’s careers.

A feint-filled opening 30 seconds came to an end with a big McGovern right hand, that shot seemed to settle any nerves and the Dubliner started to show the quality that has earned her rave reviews.

Although the Tallaght teenager wasn’t having things all her own way and went in the second 3-2 down.

The second was similarly close but the skillful Isik was benefiting from the fact McGovern had to push forward, boxing well off the back foot. The Kilnamanagh native did land some eye-catching shots but the Turk always made sure she had the final word in the exchanges. Still, the Irish talent went into the last level on three of the judge’s scorecards meaning her faith was in her own gloved hands.

The Setanta fighter went the pressure makes diamond route and sparkled in the final stanza. She was more aggressive and looked to put it on her foe, but to her credit, the Turk responded well and a highly entertaining round ensued. In fact, Isik was afforded the round by four of the five judges and progressed to the final as a result.

Team Ireland has won a record eight medals at the European Youth Championships. Six more fighters will look to improve bronze to silver across a busy day for the sport.

Ring A, Afternoon Session – watch here

Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland

Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen

Ring B, Afternoon Session – watch here

Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

