It’s Bronze for battling Georgia McGovern

Georgia McGovern will come home with European bronze after failing to steal silver in Sofia today.

The talented prospect shared an exciting three rounds with Filiz Isik of Turkey in the second Irish interest fight of the day – and just like fellow flyweight, Patsy Joyce was unable to secure passage into the final.

McGovern did push her foe close and went into the last round with a chance of progressing but the Turk did enough to secure the win.

The Dubliner’s disappointment was obvious as she left the ring but in time she will be able to celebrate the fact she is a two-time European medalist – and it could very well be that she will have the chance to rematch Isik in tournaments throughout the talented pair’s careers.

A feint-filled opening 30 seconds came to an end with a big McGovern right hand, that shot seemed to settle any nerves and the Dubliner started to show the quality that has earned her rave reviews.

Although the Tallaght teenager wasn’t having things all her own way and went in the second 3-2 down.

The second was similarly close but the skillful Isik was benefiting from the fact McGovern had to push forward, boxing well off the back foot. The Kilnamanagh native did land some eye-catching shots but the Turk always made sure she had the final word in the exchanges. Still, the Irish talent went into the last level on three of the judge’s scorecards meaning her faith was in her own gloved hands.

The Setanta fighter went the pressure makes diamond route and sparkled in the final stanza. She was more aggressive and looked to put it on her foe, but to her credit, the Turk responded well and a highly entertaining round ensued. In fact, Isik was afforded the round by four of the five judges and progressed to the final as a result.

Team Ireland has won a record eight medals at the European Youth Championships. Six more fighters will look to improve bronze to silver across a busy day for the sport.

Ring A, Afternoon Session – watch here

Bout 12: 70kg Laura Moran V Oliwia Marta Czerwinska of Poland

Bout 14: 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly V Sofia Stigen Sorensen

Ring B, Afternoon Session – watch here

Bout 11: 63kg Winnie McDonagh V Valentina Marra of Italy

Ring A, Evening Session

Bout 8: 50kg Katie O’Keeffe V Jessica Vollmann of Germany

Ring B, Evening Session

Bout 4: 71kg Bobbi Flood v Mirko Sarcevic, MNE

Bout 11: 81kg+ Cliona D’Arcy V Maja Weronika Bochen of Poland.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill