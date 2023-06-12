‘It’s been talked about a million times’ – Croke Park fight on Tyson Fury’s bucket list

Tyson Fury hasn’t given up hope of fighting at Croke Park.

Speaking in Thailand this week the WBC heavyweight champion of the world said he would love to fight at GAA headquarters.

The last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title said a Jones’s Road appearance has been discussed plenty of times previously but a fight at the famous venue never materialized.

Although it’s still a stadium the British fighter would love to make an appearance at and a Croke Park bout remains high up his bucket list.

Responding to a question posed by former Donegal pro John Hutchinson at a Q and A in Thailand this week, Fury said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to fight at Croke Park. When It’s going to happen I’m not sure. I know Muhammad Ali fought there against [Al] Blue Lewis back in the day, so I’d love, love, love to fight at Croke Park. It’s been talked about a million times but nothing’s happened so far. Don’t write it off it’s definitely on the bucket list.”

Fury first mentioned Croke Park to one Marty Morrissey when he fought at the Point Theatre on the undecard of Bernard Dunne’s defeat to Poonsawat back in 2009.

Speaking at the time he said: “As well as Galway, my grandad’s people were from Roscommon and my granny’s people are from Tipperary. I’m an all-rounder really.

“One day I’ll come back here with a world title and defend it at Croke Park.”

Croke Park was also discussed as a future venue for the heavyweight, who now has Andy Lee as part of his backroom team, during his time with Mick Hennessy and particularly around the time he beat Martin Rogan to win the Irish heavyweight title.

However, Fury’s connection with Ireland has lessened substantially since. Some fans bemoaned the fact he gave up his Irish licence directly after that title win and the heavyweight, who once tried to represent Ireland at amateur level, has since gone on to become an English great.

Katie Taylor had hoped to become the first fighter to top a bill at the Dublin stadium since the great Muhammad Ali this year.

However, a row over cost saw her fight at the 3Arena instead of the GAA ground. There were hopes Croker could be explored for September and a rematch with Chantelle Cameron but it now appears the Irish Icon will wait until November to fight again.