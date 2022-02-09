‘It’s been really tough’ – Irish Champ Jason Nevin Does it the Hard Way

Irish title success was made all the sweeter for Jason Nevin because of the fact he had to do it the hard way.

The new Irish Under-18 60kg champion had to produce against fellow underage talents of note on three occasions and over three weekends before eventually taking the prestigious crown.

First, he had to overcome an Irish International with European experience in Blaine Fitzgerald, before being pitted against European Schoolboy gold medal winner Michael Faulkner.

Then having overcome the Cork fighter, the Olympic BC teen was faced with tricky southpaw Brian Gilroy in the decider, whom he defeated 4-1 in a highly entertaining clash at the National Stadium, to win hard-earned honours.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com soon after having his hand raised the young prospect, who now has Under-18 European hopes, didn’t just celebrate his final display but toasted his path through the tournament.

Nevin is aware he had to beat quality European level operators to gain National title success.

“Since the start of the tournament my fights have been really tough,” he said.

“In my first fight, I fought a lad that went to the Europeans. Then in the semi-final I fought a European champion, so it’s been really tough.

“You have to be on top of your performance to beat these lads,” he adds before reflecting on his Friday night display.

“It was a good fight, it wasn’t my best performance but I’m happy to get the win and I look forward to the Europeans as well.”

27 new Champions were crowned at the home of Irish Boxing this evening, in the U18 Championship finals.



The action continues tomorrow, with the U22 Championship finals.https://t.co/Pw0rkZFATW pic.twitter.com/vkS2ompa8y — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 4, 2022

Nevin is now looks set to be selected for the European U18 championships in Bulgaria, a tournament that gloves off on April 12.

“My goal in the short term is to go to the Europeans and hopefully get a medal there, In the future, i hope to get picked to go to the Olympics and represent my country.”

Watch Nevin’s interview with Irish-boxing.com below: