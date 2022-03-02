It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Dennis Hogan

Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] admits it’s win or bust in the ‘real main event’ tomorrow.

‘The Hurricane’ takes on Wade Ryan [20(7)-9(1)] in an IBO super-welterweight title eliminator on the delayed No Limit Boxing card at the Aaron Stahl in Brisbane knowing he has to win to keep his career alive.

The Kildare fighter believes it’s the fight that holds the most fan interest on the card and is certainly the fight with most at stake, particularly for Hogan.

At 37, Hogan knows time isn’t on his side, and having bounced back from defeat to Tim Tszyu with victory over Tommy Browne the two-time world title challenger is on his last charge.

“This is it, it’s all or nothing right now for me,” Hogan told Sporting News before revealing his desire to secure the IBO title.

“I want to finally eventualise that dream of getting the belt around my waist. I’ve got the opportunity to do that right now and I’m a man possessed to make that happen.”

Although Hogan has world-level previous and ruled domestically prior to his world title fights the fight is seen as a genuine 50-50. Ryan comes into the clash on the back of an impressive run of form. The 31-year-old southpaw has won his last four, beating domestic level opponents and picking up the Australian title, an Oceanic title and IBO ranking title along the way.

It makes for an interesting fight and the clash fans are most looking forward to watching.

“I believe it will be the fight of the night for sure,” Hogan continues.

“No disrespect to anybody but it’s the real main event. When you hear the atmosphere that my crew are going to bring, this is the real main event.

“The fight itself is going to be a cracker, I know that he’s tough, this is going to be the best one.”

Ryan agreed fans are in for a treat.

“Look at our records, look who we’ve both fought. We’re both here to fight and we’re going to put on a good show.”