‘It’s a joke’ – Promoter hits out at boxer’s ‘ridiculous’ approach to all Irish fights

An extremely frustrated Jay Byrne hopes Senan Kelly gets rewarded for the bravery he has shown early next month.

Kelly tops Byrne’s second promotion in the Warehouse at the Red Cow on February 9 when he contests an intriguing BUI Celtic title clash with Welsh champion Jake Tinklin.

Byrne had hoped to put the Kildare fighter in with Irish opposition to bring extra value to the card but says he found no willing domestic opponents.

As a result, he had to look further afield and pay a purse to try and get his fighter a title shot. The former pro claims it’s a ‘ridiculous’ scenario but points out he is willing to take the financial hit for Kelly’s sake – and is confident the Pete Taylor-trained fighter will get rewarded for his willingness to fight.

“I am delighted to have got this fight over the line,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The lack of Irish boxers wanting to fight for titles or fight each other is worrying for the sport. It has annoyed me since early in my own career but to see 7 years later nothing has changed is a joke.

“Having to pay for a Welsh opponent to come in to fight for a BUI title is ridiculous however credit to Senan he feels he is ready and wants this title.”

“I had 11 opponents from which to try get this fight made and it came down to three, two of which outpriced themselves, which suggests didn’t fancy it obviously, and we chose the Welsh champion.”

Tinklin, does represent Kelly’s biggest test to date and will fancy his chances coming to Dublin. However, the JB Promotions boss has every faith his charge will be the first domestic title winner of 2024.

“My job as Senan’s manager is to steer him towards progression and he asked for this title so I feel I have delivered.

“I watched the opponent and he can box, he also has experience of title fights, but I feel Senan wins once he turns up ready and puts it on Jake. I sent it footage to Senan’s coach and he approved also.”

This is exactly the kind of opportunity the JB Promotions light welterweight has been looking for and it’s the kind of fight Byrne believes could help him level up.

“I think this could be the making of Senan. This is a kid who has trained alongside great fighters over the past few years, fighters who have been on the big stage in main events like Sean McComb, Tyrone [McKenna], Jazza [Dickens] and Gary [Gary Cully], now it’s his turn to be the headline act and go in chase of his first title. Please God, he can get his hand raised and push onto an Irish title in May.”