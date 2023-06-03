‘It’s a difficult one for me’ – Carl Frampton reacts to Michael Conlan’s world title defeat

Michael Conlan could be the victim of his own unique talent if he decides to fight on, fears Carl Frampton.

‘The Jackal’ believes his fellow Belfast man is the most skilled fighter Ireland has ever produced and argues he remains world title capable.

However, he wonders how much damage defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez in their world title fight last week will do.

The former two-weight world champion and Irish great argues with two defeats now on his resume, Conlan is more high-risk low reward than at any other stage of his career.

As a result Frampton believes the road back to the top could be a long one.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Frampton said.

“It’s a difficult one. For me, Mick is probably the most skilled fighter that Ireland has ever seen. I mean that.

That’s no consolation to him, he’ll be disappointed that he’s lost a fight. He’s had two cracks at a world title now – he lost very unluckily to Leigh Wood [in March 2022] right at the death, but this fight he was taken apart.

He’s not getting any younger now. I think one of the issues going forward for Mick will be that he is a difficult fight for people, but he’s lost twice. He’s had two world title attempts and he’s lost twice. A champion may look at Mick Conlan and go, ‘why do I need to take that fight?’

He doesn’t really bring loads to the table, because of the defeats now. It’s a hard, hard fight. It’s going to be difficult for him.

He needs to get a couple of wins again, maybe, before he’s back in line to fight. He may have to get in to a mandatory position because he’s the most skilled fighter in Ireland, and who wants to fight him if you’re going to have a difficult fight?

What I will say – and, again, no consolation – there have been much lesser world champions than Mick Conlan. I do think he can come back, but it’s not going to be easy.