‘It’s a Cracker’ – Excited Owen O’Neill Ready to Brawl at the Ulster Hall

Owen O’Neill [7-0] will live the dream on Friday night.

The Belfast light-middleweight will compete in the kind of step-up fight he has asked for on a sizeable platform and in a steeped-in history venue made for competitive fights.

The Boxing Ireland fighter takes on Manchester’s Jordan Lattimer [2-2(1)] at the Ulster Hall on Conlan Boxing’s first indoor card.

It’s a derby of sorts considering Lattimer’s Sligo connections, one that has roots in a call-out and one many are looking forward to watching.

‘The Operator’ is loving the challenge, the sense of occasion, the bigger fight feel and relishing the chance to make an impression.

“There is some buzz around this one. This is what it’s all about for me. I’ve dreamt about nights like this for years. Now I’ve a chance to show people what I’m made off,” O’Neill told Irish-boxing.com.

“I fought [at the Ulster Hall] in my second pro fight and it was amazing. This one will be more special as there is a little more to it and means so much.”

One Irish boxing nut described this fight to me as “the biggest small of the year!”@tripleoooboxing vs @JordoLatimer on the @ConlanBoxing show this weekend at @UlsterHall, Belfast.



📺 live across 🇺🇸 on @ESPNPlus



The winner fights for @CelticTitle next, the loser…🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ifp2AGale5 — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) November 2, 2021

Lattimer was last seen putting in a good performance against soon-to-be BUI Celtic title challenger Graham McCormack. It was a display that impressed the ‘Cliftonville Canelo’ and he feels the Manc’s aggressive approach means Friday’s clash has show-stealing potential.

O’Neill believes the fight will be a ‘cracker’, a cracker he will win.

“I think it will definitely be a hard fight. I’ve watched the fella’s last fight, he doesn’t stop throwing punches! He’s a come-forward fighter like myself, it’s going to be a cracker with me coming out on top. I can’t wait to go and get the job done.”

The Conlan Boxing card is topped by Lewis Crocker and Padraig McCrory both gym mates of O’Neill and the 26-year-old has enjoyed camping alongside his fellow Dee Walsh trained fighters.

“Poddy and Lewis are always there to give me advice too the team is flying up at Gleann.”