‘It’s a circus and I’m not going to be part of it’ – Karol Dlugosz wants out of his Queensbury Poland contract

Karol Dlugosz says he wants to leave the ‘circus’ and get out of his contract with Queensbury Poland.

In fact, he has suggested he won’t fight again until he parts company with the promotional outfit.

The Polish born Ballymoney native was one of the first fighters confirmed on the books of Queensbury Poland and one of the first that looked to benefit from the link-up between Mariusz Krawczynski and Francis Warren.

Initially, things looked bright and it appeared the perfect match. Queensbury Poland provided the 26-year-old with the chance to grow under the spotlight and conquer the country of his birth before tapping into the Irish and British markets, whilst the new promotional outfit had a fighter with genuine amateur pedigree that they could promote in Poland or the UK.

The Ulster Elite champion was extremely excited about the move and believed he was set for regular TV action in Poland in his progressive years.

‘The Krusher’, who is originally from Łaskarzew and moved to Ireland as a 13-year-old, did see ring action and fought twice on high profile cards but hasn’t been out in over a year – and is is extremely concerned about how his career is being managed.

A feud between Polish governing bodies means his wins have not been listed on Boxrec, prompting some concern as to whether they will be deemed official or not – and a split within Queensbury Poland seems to have upset how things are run promotionally leaving Scorpion BC’s first-ever Ulster Champion among others unhappy.

Speaking online he revealed: “Next time I will be back into the ring is going to be once I get out of this contract. The project had huge potential but the people who had the experience and knowledge walked away from it and now it’s not boxing it’s a circus and I’m not going to be part of it.

“Boxing is as hard as it is and as dangerous as it is. I will only cooperate with some who knows what they are doing but for now I set the goals high and keep up the work.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Dlugosz is contracted to Queensbury Poland for another two years but has sought legal advice with regard to getting out that contract.

It’s understood the issues started when a split between the money and sporting side of the company happened.

The boxing brain behind the company in Fiodor Lapin was gone and he brought Polsat TV, the Polish Tv channel, associated to the project with him.

It’s created a limbo scenario that Dlugosz seemingly doesn’t want to be a part of.