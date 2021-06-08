“It was an out-of-body experience” – Francy Luzoho had a strange comeback experience!

Fighting competively had become that alien to Francy Luzoho [2(1)-1(0)] that he had an outer body experience upon his return.

Luzoho ended over two years out of the ring with victory in Luxemburg on Saturday afternoon but recalls nothing of the four rounds.

“It was an out of body experience,” he told Irish-boxing.com this week.

“Honestly I genuinely remember the blue steps before I got into the ring then the next I remember was my hand being raised.”

Luzoho did watch the victory over Marko Pavlovic back and wasn’t overly content with what he saw. The Lanzarote-based Dub was smart enough to understand he wasn’t going to produce his best considering how long was out but still felt someone had the controls for 50% of the time he was in there.

“My timing was off a tiny bit overall, which is understandable after being out for two years and with it being my first fight back. I would say I’m 50% happy with my performance because it was only 50% of Francy. I just wish it was 6 or 8 rounder. I just didn’t want to leave the ring was having too much fun in there.”

While it may have been fun to particpated in, it wasn’t a fun fight to watch. Pavlovic was more intent on spoiling in a bid to survive than competing.

The journeyman looked to hold at every opportunity and his gum shield seemed to find a way on the canvas anytime he looked in trouble. It was all new to the Congolese Dubliner, who considering he fought Sam Jones and Martin Quinn in his only two fights prior to Saturday, hadn’t shared the ring with a crafty defensive away fighter.

The Jonathan O’Brien trained fighter had planned for a stiff test but was happy with the rounds and the experience.

“That opponent wasn’t my original opponent, the opponent I was meant to fight was had four wins, four knockouts, and only two losses. He caught Covid resulting in a last-minute replacement. It was out of my control,” he adds before discussing the opponent he did face and his approach.

“I definitely noticed a difference. Your man knew how to survive, spitting out his gumshield about three times, holding on for dear life to a point the referee had to literally pull him off me and deduct points off him.

“He was warned in the second third and fourth but credit to him I got the rounds I needed. You learn more from rounds than going out and knocking people out early. Those are the rounds you need to get experience and that’s what I got and needed after two years out.”

Saturday wasn’t about looking good rather just getting in the ring, securing the win and banking some rounds. Luzoho would have liked to return with more of a bang but knows he can’t afford to be greedy.

“It just felt fantastic to get the win. I won’t lie I wanted the knockout but you know what they say when you look for it you don’t get it. I would also have preferred if it was six rounds.”

Having followed up a quick out of the blocks start with a period out of the ring, Luzoho is happy just to be active moving forward and can see sense in taking some learning fights.

The former call out merchant isn’t targeting anything but further improvements in his next outing.

“I’m a lot smarter now that when I started out,” conitnues the Ryan Rhodes managed fighter said.

“I didn’t have anyone to guide me when I first started. I had to learn it all the hard way and by myself. I am glad I did because I know to step up a little each time now. I will look for a six-rounder next and correct the mistakes I made last weekend I will be stronger and better when I return. The next fight we will improve again, it’s all about bettering my skills and boxing IQ. It’s on to the next show.”