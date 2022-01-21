‘It doesn’t get much bigger than this’ – Gary Cully fights former world champ on massive Conlan Wood card

‘The Diva’ will finally step into serious spotlight this spring.

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] has secured a major fight on the undercard of the massive Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world title fight and will trade leather against a former world champion at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 12.

Eddie Hearn told Irish press at round 2 of the Conlan Wood press conference in Belfast on Thursday that he was considering running his eye over Gary Cully – and today his place on the card was confirmed.

Cully will take on Mexican Miguel Vazquez [44(15)-10(2)], a well known fighter who held the IBF world title from 2010-2014.

Been shouting @eddiehearn name the past 4 years for my chance to show what I can do on the big stage, it doesn't get much bigger than this!

The Sarto stylist has hinted at big news in recent weeks but that was said to be a change of opponent for an already scheduled February MTK date. He now has a bigger fight on a bigger platform and has been handed a huge opportunity to inject serious momentum into his career.

Cully hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning over and over the last 24 months has cemented his prospect status with step-up wins.

He made sure the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fight in some time ended in his favour when he stopped Joe Fitzpatrick in sensational fashion, before getting up off the floor to outbox Craig Woodruff later the same year. He then showed he has power to go with a lauded skill set by stopping ‘genuine threats’ Viktor Kotochigov and Viorel Simion.

‘The Diva’, has since talked about targeting undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos and wants to spend 2022 closing the gap between himself and the very very top of the game.

There are some within Irish boxing circles that argue the 25-year-old has star quality and the potential to be a world level fighter. However, there was genuine concern that he didn’t have the stage needed to show his talents and create big fight interest.

He could go about changing that on March 12 with a big fight on a huge Irish interest Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast card.

At 35 ‘Titere Puppet’ is past his prime but he won a title against Oliver Flores last time out and has recently gone the distance with Lewis Ritson and Ohara Davies.

A win for Cully in front of such a crowd would be huge, a stoppage a serious statement.

Tommy McCarthy is also an option for the bill but Hearn seems to suggest he wants the Chris Billiam Smith man for the former European Champion and that could be a bill topper on it’s own.

There were also rumours Thomas Carty may appear while Caoimhin Agyarko has been confirmed.

The likes of James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy took their chances on Matchroom shows in recent years to eventually secure contracts, while Thomas O’Toole impressed in New York in December to make himself a viable option when the promotional outfit return to the East Coast.