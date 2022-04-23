IRISH Tyson Fury versus IRISH Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury’s strong affiliation to Ireland may sway Irish fight fans to lend him their support in Wembley tonight.

Once Kurt Walker has done the business and got his second pro fight out of the way, those fans not lamenting the fact Anthony Cacace won’t be on the bill will be looking to pick a main event fighter to weigh in behind.

The fact reigning WBC champion Fury is the last man to hold the Irish heavyweight title, has Galway and Antrim heritage, is a cousin of Andy Lee, has the former world champion on his backroom team, fought for Ireland as an amateur, attempted to fight for Ireland in the 2008 Olympics and at different stages fought out of Holy Family and Smithborro may prompt many Irish fans to cheer for him.

However, challenger Dillian Whyte has Irish connections too. Not only does he manage Dublin heavyweight prospect Thomas Carty, the ‘Body Snatcher’ also has Irish family

In fact, the Jamaican-born Brixton brawler is immensely proud of his Irish roots as he told us when he appeared on the Carl Frampton v Chris Avalos undercard in Belfast in 2015.

Whyte’s link to Ireland come via his Cork grandfather Patrick Whyte, who emigrated from Dublin to the Caribbean as a young man. The exciting heavyweight paid tribute to him in 2016 when becoming British Champion. Fighting on the Ricky Burns v Kiryl Relikh undercard in Glasgow, Whyte stopped Ian Lewison to win the British title and wore green, white, and gold shorts in honour of his grandfather whose birthday it was the day before the fight.