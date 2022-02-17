Irish trained “Majestic” Junior Thompson Comes Home

Junior Thompson finally gets the chance to fight back in his home city of Liverpool thanks to Blackflash Promotions.

The Irish trained fighter hasn’t boxed at home since before the lockdown hit in February 2020. This led to a long 18 months of inactivity and then two fights on the road in Manchester.

Now two years later the man from Toxteth comes home and is very excited to perform in front of his own people, many of them

having to spend a lot of money traveling to Manchester for his last two fights.

Thompson, who is coached by former Irish pro Dee Tagart, feels he owes his following a good night out with a performance in Liverpool.

“I really can’t wait to get back in the ring in front of my people. I was so lucky they all travelled up to Manchester for my last two fights. So

February 26th is my chance to pay them back for their loyal support,” he said.



Thompson’s latest fight is on a Blackflash Promotions bill being topped by Marcel Braithwaite fighting for a WBC international title and also features some other exciting prospects.

The Liverpool fighter says camp has been going great and believes everything is coming together really well. He says he’s really starting to

find his feet properly as a professional fighter now after nearly three years of work.

“Me and Dee put so much work in the gym , it’s basically non stop. I’m slowly starting to find my own style as a professional fighter. I’m starting to be able to take all the work we have done and express it in my own way.”

Taggart couldn’t be happier with his young charge.

“I’ve given three years of basically full time work to Junior, our career and journey. I also gave a year before that when he was an amateur. But I have loved every second of that, better still I know he appreciates it. The most important and exciting bit is that it’s all coming together for Junior now. He’s starting to look like the complete package. I can’t wait to see him perform on the 26th.”

Thompson takes part in another six round contest and is getting excited himself.

“I just wanna say a massive thank you to all the support I’ve received and all the people who have already bought tickets. I’m sold out but have a new batch arriving this week so anyone wanting to go on the 26th get in touch”



If anyone is interested in going to support Junior you can contact him on 07453993131 or call to the gym to see him and Dee to pick up your

tickets.

Photo Credit Robbie Doyle