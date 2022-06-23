Irish Top Rank Trio Added To Return of the Mick Card

Top Rank’s Irish starlets have all been confirmed for the Return of the Mick card.

As expected Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0], Kurt Walker [2(1)-0] and Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] will fight on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga.

Irish-boxing.com reported all three would populate the card previously but official confirmation came today.

Donovan has been down as one to watch since his standout underage amateur days and has cemented his status as a unique prospect since turning over.

The Limerick fighter’s early step-up wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul particularly caught the eye but the fact they played out away from any serious spotlight meant they didn’t catch widespread attention.

A hand injury saw him take more routine keep busy fights in his last two. The OLOL graduate still managed to shine with an Irish Boxing Awards nominated stoppage win over Jose Luis Castillo at last year’s Feile before becoming only the third man to stop Miroslav Serban in Scotland in February.

It’s said the older brother of busy pro Edward Donovan has a journeyman aversion and had to be persuaded to take a step back late last year and early this year, suggesting now his hand is healed he will be keen to secure the type of bout that will help him step back into the spotlight.

Walker and Molloy are talents Top Rank have similarly high hopes for but are at different stages of their careers.

The Conlan Boxing fighters both debuted on the Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall undisputed light-welterweight world title undercard, while Walker fought in Wembley in April on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

The light middleweight and featherweight were both set to fight in Madison Square Garden last weekend but Walker pulled out weeks in advance due to injury and Molloy’s fight was called off on weigh-in day after his opponent tested positive for Covid.

They now get the chance to increase their respective winning starts on another big Top Rank card.