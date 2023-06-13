Irish Title Shortcut – Jay Byrne to challenge undefeated fighter live on DAZN

Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] will look to take an Irish title shortcut as he steps back onto a big TV bill next month.

‘The Negotiator’ has agreed to fight undefeated Wasserman Boxing prospect, Oliver Zaren [8(2)-0] in Newcastle on July 15.

The 23-year-old southpaw first has to come through a June 24 fight in the same city, but if as expected, he does he will fight the Dubliner next month.

At first glance it appears a typical Byrne move, the Pete Taylor-trained fighter has always looked to marry taking risks on big cards with progressing domestically.

The 36-year-old has shared the ring with the likes of Anthony Fowler, Josh Kelly and Felix Cash on Matchroom cards, and although he lost he still managed to win the BUI Celtic and BBBofC Celtic titles by contesting domestically.

However, it’s not the kind of big finish the former Bray Wanderers footballer had in mind when came back from having his ‘career stolen’ from him.

The Loughlinstown native was hoping to go straight into title action after beating Jiri Kroupa in his first fight in over two years ago earlier this year.

Byrne had a fight with Craig McCarthy lined up and was hoping it would be for the BUI Celtic or the Irish title at super middle.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands the fight wasn’t sanctioned by the BUI, and rather than get a number of wins against journeymen at great expense, Byrne will try to cause an upset away from home to prove his title credentials.

Zaren comes to the fight with an undefeated record but has only fought one fighter with a winning record to date.