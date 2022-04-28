Irish Title Ready – Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty wants Radomska to answer the call

‘Let’s Dance’

That’s Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty’s message to Kate Radomska [2-0] ahead of her second pro fight.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist wants to take a step closer to the Irish title dance floor by recording victory on the Unified Promotions card at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Sheffield on Friday night.

The 26-year-old faces solid-looking Argentine Camila Erica Avaca [1-0-2] in her first fight of the year but took time to glance the way of Waterford’s Radomska minutes after Thursday’s head to head and stare down.

“I’m hoping as always for a safe fight, show what I can do and get that step closer to the Irish title,” the Belfast minimumweight fighter said, wasting no time in bringing up the green strap.

“I’m hoping to get one more run out then go for the Irish title.”

Radomska, who improved her ledger to 2-0 in February and moves to eight-round level next month, is said to be Irish title keen but the light flyweight is said to have options. She was offered a shot at the European title recently and that may be a path she explores first.

However, O’Hara McCafferty feels they should make Irish boxing history while the opportunity presents itself. Indeed with BUI Celtic titles contested over six rounds for women and Irish titles over eight, the national route would appear to make sense before moving to ten-round continental level.

“We both put it out there that we want the Irish title. So I think regardless of anything the fight will happen. I say let’s dance.”

Both exciting new introductions to the pro scene were nominated for the Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year, O’Hara McCafferty [1-0] got the nod for her win over Dayana Loyola, and she was delighted with how she performed.

“I was delighted with my debut, although it was my first time in the ring in four years, I managed to get Irish debut of the year which was incredible! I was overwhelmed with the support,” she starts before breaking her fight down from a more technical standpoint.

“I think some of my work was great and I think there are parts that need improvement, but what I learned the most is to be patient with myself. The shots come with a clear mind. I also know for 48kg I can punch very hard, so I try to be off my toes and planting my feet.”

While she is expected to win and look good this evening, live on SportyStuff TV, O’Hara-McCafferty is predicting another entertaining clash.

“I predict a good fight,” she continues.

“I don’t like to call rounds or stoppages because then I put pressure on myself to do it and be disappointed if I don’t so I’m just going to do what I do the best I can.”