Irish Title Is Step One for Colm Murphy

Colm Murphy [7(2)-0] wants to follow the James Tennyson and Eric Donovan blueprint and use the Irish title as a stepping stone to a ‘spectacular’ career.

‘Posh Boy’ repeats his Irish-Boxing Awards Irish Fight of the Year-nominated clash with Liam Gaynor [10-2] at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

The Irish super featherweight title is up for grabs in the rematch, a title that means a lot personally for the Dee Walsh-trained fighter and a strap that he believes can do a lot for his career.

Murphy notes how Tennyson and Donovan, who were both managed by his manager Mark Dunlop, won the Irish title [although Donovan did it under the Boxing Ireland banner] and went on to have solid careers.

Former amateur standout Donovan claimed EU title success and, had he started, younger could have achieved a lot more.

Tennyson, who was the last man to hold the belt Murphy fights for this weekend, had an extraordinary career, becoming a world title challenger, as well as holding European, British, and Commonwealth crowns. Indeed, the ever-entertaining ‘Tenny’ could have achieved a lot more if he didn’t retire young.

It’s the kind of road Murphy wants to follow and, in Dunlop, he believes he has the right driver.

“Two years ago I made my debut at the Europa, and now I have the chance to fight for the Irish title. Mark Dunlop has delivered on every promise he has made to me,” Murphy told Belfast Live.

“Now I have to deliver back, and bring the Irish title back to South Belfast. It means a lot to me to fight for an Irish title.

“I have had a lot of ups and downs on this road to get here, but I have stayed resilient and earned my way.

“There are great boxing superstars Mark has signed, like James Tennyson and Eric Donovan who won the Irish title and then went on to have spectacular careers.

“And hopefully I can bring the title home.”

Promoter Dunlop expects another close encounter on the ‘Close Encounter card but is backing his man to win.

“I think over the last 12 months Colm has really improved and physically matured. He has grown into the super-featherweight division.

“The extra four pounds will make a huge difference on the night, and the extra rounds. In saying that, Liam Gaynor also has the extra four pounds and two rounds, so I think we are in for a cracking fight on the night.”

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding