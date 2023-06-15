Irish Title Carrot for Kevin Cronin

It’s more about building toward the future than putting recent disappointment in the rearview mirror for Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1(0)-1] in Cork this weekend.

His clash with Santos Medrano [11(3)-89(20)-5] at the Parochial Hall represents a lot more than a routine return to winning ways attempt.

The Kerry fighter’s Irish title dream is at stake and could even be lost before he throws a punch in anger.

Cronin, who most recently competed in two Fight of the Year light heavyweight title fights with Jamie Morrissey, has been informed if he manages to make 168lbs and win on the Martin Horgan-promoted multi-code card, he will be given the all-clear to fight for the Irish super middleweight title.

Have his hand raised in the super middleweight contest and the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ is confident he will fight BUI Celtic champion Craig McCarthy for the Irish title.

The BUI have agreed to sanction a bout between Kevin Cronin and Craig McCarthy for the Irish Super Middleweight title subject to Kevin winning a 6×3 mins RDS bout at Super-Middleweight and agreement from both teams. @CraigMcCarthy77 @kevincronin_ky — BoxingUnionOfIreland (@boxingunionIRL) May 11, 2023

“As far as I’m aware once I make weight and get the win me v McCarthy is on for the Irish title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t talked about it yet because I’ll overlook no one but, yeah, it’s hard not to get a little excited.”

He may not have talked about it too much but Cronin has certainly thought about it – and, in his mind, the green strap fight plays out in his home county of Kerry.

‘Built2Last’ has proven himself a big Déise ticket seller and may want it in Waterford but Cronin wants to bring boxing to Kerry.

“I mean imagine if we could make that happen in the INEC, the Kerry people would pack it out. The team are pushing me on for the big titles. Once I get the job done at the weekend hopefully I’ll fight even closer to home next. But I can’t take my eyes off the weekend I’ve to make sure I get the weight cut and refuel right first.”

Having suffered a long period of inactivity Cronin has established himself as one of the domestic names on the scene over the last six months.

Back-to-back high-profile wars with Jamie Morrissey helped and now after a busy schedule, he will look for a summer break but wants an Irish title fight to toast while he is away.

“I’ll have a little holiday, I think I’ve earned it, four fights in quick succession. I’ve fought at two weights, in two title fights and 30 rounds in less than 10 months. Saturday night will set up another 10 round title fight. My luck has turned now it’s time to turn heads and grab the Irish and European title.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead