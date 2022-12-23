Irish Title at the Ulster Hall – Big 2023 for Fearghus Quinn

Fearghus Quinn [5(2)-0] is closing in on an Irish middleweight title shot and could be handed the chance to win the green strap on top of an Ulster Hall show in 2023 hints Jamie Conlan.

The Armagh fighter captured a first career title thanks to a very impressive performance over Limerick battler Graham McCormack in one of the more eagerly anticipated Conlan v Guerfi undercard fights.

The BUI Celtic title he claimed by having his hand raised at the SSE Arena makes him Irish title eligible and, according to Conlan, the level of performance proves he is Irish title ready.

The former world title challenger also points out that the support Quinn brought from Belleeks to Belfast earlier this month also proves he has bill-topping credentials.

“I’ve rated Fearghus since I saw him beating Brett McGinty in the Ulster Seniors,” the Conlan Boxing boss said.

“He told me he would prove that he could bring a crowd [to the SSE] and he did.

“We’re looking at the Ulster Hall next year for Fearghus and the Irish title – it’s a great domestic middleweight division and they’re all prepared to fight each other, they’re not shying away from each other and that is fantastic for Irish boxing.”

In terms of eligible opposition, assuming a rematch with McCormack would not be on the radar just yet, Waterford’s Craig McCarthy would perhaps top the list – although a clash with Aaron McKenna would really set tongues wagging, while the yet to eligible Jason Harty’s name has been mentioned more recently.

Conlan Boxing are targeting five 2023 fight nights outside of any Michael Conlan action, meaning there is room for a number of bill toppers.

Sean McComb would have no issue packing out the Ulster Hall, Kieran Molloy would attract a crowd in Galway and Conlan suggests Padraig McCrory could be a TV headline act, although the IBO champion seems set for a big fight on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s next bout.

“We’ve been speaking to TG4. We have five fights next year with ESPN and we’re trying to coordinate them with TG4. That’s the plan and we’re speaking with Mark Dunlop as well,” he adds before addressing what’s next for the 2022 Fighter of the Year contender.

“It’ll be March 17th for Pody,” said Conlan.

“It could be a defence of his IBO light-heavyweight title but I’d like to move him back down to super-middleweight because the fights are attractive – there are a lot of big names being thrown around for Pody.”

