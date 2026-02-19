Irish Teen Boxing Sensation Joins Queensberry

Fresh off being crowned the New World Youth champion, Adam Olaniyan has signed an exclusive deal with Frank Warren and Queensberry. This news has sent a body shot to boxing fans eagerly anticipating Olaniyan’s pro debut in his hometown, Dublin, on March 14.

The gritty and scrappy 19-year-old from Tallaght is the latest addition to Queensberry’s Heavyweight staple. The 19-year-old Irish prodigy from Tallaght will become the latest signing to join Queensberry’s Heavyweight Battalion. Brian Peters has signed on as his manager and is well-known in the business for managing Katie Tatlor.

The intense preparation and training for his March 14 debut are underway at the legendary boxing gym, Everton Red Triangle, where, according to BettingTop10 Ireland, Olaniyan will lace up the gloves and train alongside Nick Ball and Andrew Cain. Stevenson is regarded as one of the best boxing trainers. The Everton Red Triangle in Liverpool is well-known for producing world-class boxers.

Olaniyan won seven National Amateur titles during his amateur career and will relish the opportunity to perform on a big stage in his professional debut at the 3Arena against an opponent yet to be named. Olaniyan’s debut is set on the WBA undercard as boxing fans gear up for the super featherweight title unification match between Jazza Dickens and Anthony Cacace.

If Olaniyan is nervous like the great ones, he isn’t showing butterflies. Olaniyan made this recent statement: “I’m buzzing to be getting my pro career started, and there’s no better place to do it than at home in Dublin. I know I still have a lot to learn, and I’m obviously young, but I have already shown what I can do as an amateur by proving that I can be the best in the world, so my goals remain the same as a professional.”

Frank Warren couldn’t contain his excitement about adding, perhaps, the future heavyweight champion of the world under his managership: “Adam…is without doubt a very talented and gifted young heavyweight who was excellent throughout his amateur career. This is the right time for him to turn professional and showcase himself to the world at a time when the heavyweights are steering the show. Adam has what it takes and the pedigree to make his mark.”