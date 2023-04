Irish Squad selected to contest Youth International against England

Team Ireland will take on England Boxing in a Youth dual nations, following a training and development camp in Co. Mayo.

The camp will take place April 3rd to 8th, hosted by Ballina Boxing Club, and will culminate in a dual-nations tournament on Friday, April 7th.

Team Ireland’s squad includes 2023 National U18 champions and silver medallists, while Team England’s squad includes boxers from all regions – Yorkshire, East Midlands, London, Home Counties, North West and Southern Counties.

IABA would like to extend its thanks to all at Ballina Boxing Club for hosting the training camp and tournament.

Team Ireland

Women

48kg Carleigh Irvine, Oakleaf BC

50kg Katie O’Keeffe, Kanturk, BC

52kg Nicole Kinsella, St Mary’s NR BC

52Kg Esther Lambe, Setanta BC

60kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands

63kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch BC

70kg Nell McLoughlin, Eagle BC

Men

48kg Louis Rooney, Star BC, A

51kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic L

51Kg James Graham, Clonard BC

54 kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC

57kg Sean Tyndall, Dublin Docklands

67kg Malo Davis, Monkstown D

75kg Troy Donnelly, Cherry Orchard BC

86kg John Joyce, Olympic L

92+kg Brandon McKelvie, Ledley Hall BC

Coaches:

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

James Doyle

Amanda Spencer

Team England

Women

48kg Ebony Jones, Scunthorpe BC

50kg Alice Pumphrey, The Purge BC

50kg Dionne Mannion, Marden BC

52kg Lauren Mackie, Burton Park BC

60 kg Monae Smith, Jennings BC

63 kg Madison Adkins, Stratford Upon Avon BC

66 kg Amy Nolan, Right Stuff BC

70 kg Lilly Deacon, Platinum BC

81 kg Amber Moss Birch, Golden Ring BC

Men

48kg John Tom Varey, Box Smart Elite BC

51kg Joe Turner, Jennings BC

51kg Zayne Ahmed, Pinewood Starr, BC

54kg Owen Ketley, Lion Heart BC

57kg Denaeo George, City of Leicester Lightening

67kg Ellis Panter, Burton Park BC

75kg Emmanuel Buttigieg, Newham BC

86kg Conor McCormack, Panthers BC

92+kg Leon Hughes, Larches & Savick

Lead Coach: Amanda Coulson

Coach: Mick Maguire

Coach: Jason Gledhill

Coach: Carl Ellis

Coach/Chaperone Kerry Chalk