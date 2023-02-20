Irish semi pro name fights rising prospect J’Hon Ingram on Mayweather exhibition card

A former semi-pro fighter who was blocked from making the move into pro boxing will finally trade high-profile leather in the squared circle this weekend.

Declan Kenna takes on J’Hon Ingram [3(3)-0] on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition bout.

Mayweather faces Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers, a late replacement for English Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison in the UK this weekend.

‘Dollar Dec’ will appear on the undercard, taking on Ingram on FrontRow Fight Series on Saturday, February 25, from the O2 Arena in London and live on pay-per-view through the Zeus Network.

The Las Vegas native is billed as the ‘The Next Floyd Mayweather,” and has made a knockout start to his pro career. He was initially meant to fight Meeks Kastelo but takes on the Tallaght native instead.

Irish fight fans will remember Kenna from his short stint in the pro ranks. The Dublin declared his intention to change the game when he signed a contract with Boxing Ireland back in 2019.

However, the kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts competitor wasn’t granted a license by the BUI and never got to fight.