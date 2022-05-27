Irish Math Teacher Makes Pro Debut in Mexico Tonight

Sinead Babington becomes the Irish pro with one of the more interesting backstories when she officially turns over tonight.

Babington makes an out-of-the-blue debut in Mexico, the chemistry and math teacher will be looking to give Litzy Vazquez Ochoa [1(1)-0] angles and come up with a formula for victory on a Producciones Deportivas card in Mexico City.

It’s not a fight that was on the Irish boxing fan radar- up until now. In fact, Babington is not a fighter the vast majority was aware of – and for good reason.

The Carrick On Suir native’s route to the ring isn’t all that common, she completes the journey from box fit to paid to box when she steps through the ropes at the Auditorio Blackberry.

Babington took to the sport to lose weight when she moved to Australia after securing a Science Education Degree in DCU. The 30-year-old got ‘completely hooked’ and spent time training in two great but contrasting boxing hubs, Cuba and Mexico before deciding to set up base in the country of Salvador Sanchez, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Marc Antonio Barrera and co.

The Tipperary boxer trained around a math teaching job and managed to get 15 amateur fights. After turning 30 she has decided to give pro boxing a bash and will become Ireland’s second professional lightweight operator behind Katie Taylor when fights tonight [Friday]

Her debut, which plays out over four two minute rounds on 10 fight card, doesn’t look like a gimme by any means. Vázquez Ochoa, more affectionately known as La Bomba is a novice fighter herself but won her debut and did so by stoppage. The fact it’s a very evenly matched card is further suggestion the lightweight isn’t being handed a debut win.