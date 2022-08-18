Irish Insider Predicts Aggressive Joshua Approach

Anthony Joshua’s Irish stablemate has hinted it will be a case of out with the new in with the old for the heavyweight this weekend.

Kieran Molloy [2(2)-0] has been in camp with the former unified world heavyweight champion ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and has an inside insight into the fight as a result.

The Galway light middleweight trains alongside Joshua under Angel Fernandez at Loughborough University

Molloy who heads out to Jeddah to take the fight in live this Saturday night, reveals Joshua has been working hard on aggression ahead of the repeat and hints he won’t try and box the former undisputed cruiserweight world champ this time around.

Molloy indicates Joshua is hungry and ready to wrestle his titles back.

“I’ve seen how hard he trained and he really wants to win these belts back,” said the young Tribesman.

“I think we are going to see the old Anthony Joshua the more aggressive one. Hopefully, he can bring all he has been practicing in training into the fight. It’s going to be an extremely difficult fight for him. We all know good Usyk is but all it takes is one punch in the heavyweight division and I think Joshua can pull it out of the bag.”