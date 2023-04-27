Irish great Joe Ward joins Team Radomska

Kate Radomska [3-1] has employed a secret weapon for her Katie Taylor homecoming undercard mission.

The Waterford flyweight takes on Matchroom prospect Maiseyrose Courtney on the massive Taylor-Cameron bill set for the 3Arena and May 20.

The Robbie Flynn guided battler is well aware she is been brought in as the opponent and will be the away fighter against the English talent in a Dublin hosted fight.

However, it’s a fight she sought out and her team are confident she can upset the former Repton amateur.

Indeed, noise from camp Radomska indicates she has made major improvements under Jimmy Payne in recent months.

Helping with further improvements and with preparation for the huge fight will be none other than Joe Ward.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs has started working alongside his coach Payne and will be part of the Deise fighter’s backroom team for the fight.

