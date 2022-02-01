Headline News News Pro News 

Irish Fight of the Year Nominee Secures February Fight Date

Jonny Stapleton

Cain Lewis [1-0-1] will fight for the first time since his Fight of the Year contender later this month.

The teen talent joins Dublin debutant, Luke Caffrey, on MTK’s February 18 card in Bolton.

The 18-year-old will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent on a card that should be broadcast via IFL TV.

Lewis was last seen in the year in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated fight. The Vernon Carroll trained fighter took a massive step up when he agreed to face Juan Yin at the Ulster Hall on Conlan Boxing’s November 5 show.

It initially appeared as if the Ballymun BC graduate had bitten off more than he could chew after he was dropped twice in a dramatic opening stanza.

However, he recovered to box brilliantly in the remaining three rounds of only his second fight, securing a draw and entertaining all in attendance in the process.

Lewis will now look to show what he learnt from the step-up and the scare in Bolton in just a matter of weeks. There have been some who have suggested he should rematch Juan Yin but it’s extremely unlikely that will happen this month and could possibly be one to target for a move to six rounds later in the year.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

