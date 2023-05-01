Irish Elite Team Selected for Grand Prix

Twelve team Ireland boxers will contest the 53rd edition of the Usti Nad Labem Grand Prix, hosted by the Czech Boxing Federation. The team is en route from a 13 day multi-nations training camp in Kienbaum, Germany, attended by Germany, USA, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The tournament takes place in the House of Culture from May 4th to 7th, and will be contested by 17 federations including Argentina, Brazil, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Korea, Norway, Poland, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Ukraine, USA, Wales and the host nation.

The team selected aligns perfectly with the team rumoured to be chosen to represent Ireland in this summers Olympic qualifiers.

Team Ireland

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown D BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St Ibars/St Joseph’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown D BC

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St Bronagh’s ABC

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coach: John Conlan

Coach: Eoin Pluck

Coach: Damian Kennedy

R&J: Mal Scott

Physio: Rob Tuomey

Physiologist: Paula Fitzpatrick.