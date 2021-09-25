Irish Elite Championships Semi-Finals Night #2 – RESULTS + REPORT

The semi-finals of the 2021 Elite Championships have concluded and we now have our line-up for next Saturday’s big day of finals.

It was a shorter than expected afternoon as the second session was hit by the withdrawals of Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, John Joe Nevin, Kirill Afanasev, Renee Roach, Jack Brady, and the Igharos Evelyn and Eghosa. However, there was still plenty of excitement on the South Circular Road.

The day’s action started with a surprise as Jennifer Lehane upset Zara Breslin to proceed to the featherweight final where she will face Kellie McLoughlin.

Reigning lightweight champ Brandon McCarthy overcame a spirited showing from Jon McConnell at light welterweight and will face another Belfast man in the final as Jack McGivern stopped Nathan Richmond in the opener of the corresponding semi.

Wayne Kelly overcame Evan Fitzgerald at welter to set up a mouthwatering final with Eugene McKeever while Luke Maguire defeated Emeka Onwuka at light middle and will now face Galway star Kieran Molloy in the decider.

At light heavyweight, Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy was too cute for Stewart Edwards and will face Tommy Hyde in a Munster final.

Heavyweight starlet Jack Marley impressed in his Seniors debut, defeating Cathal Crowley and setting up a final with Marcin Skalski.

Ending with the big men, the resurgent Thomas Maughan squeezed past Derry destroyer Patrick Rogers while experienced favourite Martin Keenan had too much for Samuel Ilesanmi.

September 25th

S/Finals (3pm)

57kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU) beat Zara Breslin (Tramore) 5-0

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) W/O

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michael’s Athy) beat John McConnell (Holy Trinity) 5-0

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St George’s) beat Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) RSC1

66kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) W/O

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) 5-0

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

71kg Luke Maguire (Esker) beat Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) 5-0

71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) W/O

80kg Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy) W/O

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat Stewart Edwards (Crumlin) 5-0

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Faolain Rahill (DCU)

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) W/O

92kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) W/O

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) 5-0

92+kg Thomas Maughan (Cavan) beat Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) 5-0

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) beat Samuel Ilesamni (St Mary’s) 5-0

September 24th

S/Finals (7pm)

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s) beat Chloe Fleck (Canal) 5-0

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) 4-1

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) beat Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) 2-1

54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) beat Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar) RSC1

54kg Sara Hagighat-Jo (St Brigids Edenderry) beat Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) 5-0

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin) 5-0

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) 5-0

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) 3-2

60kg John Paul Hale (Star) beat Michael Stephens (Drimnagh) 5-0

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) beat Teo Allen (Cookstown)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) RTD3

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) beat Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan) 5-0

September 18th

Semi-Final (12pm)

50kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beat Nicole Hayes (Togher) 5-0

Quarter-Final

63.5kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) W/O

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy) beat Jamie Long (Muskerry) KO1

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U) 5-0

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) beat Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway) RSCI3

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) beat Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D) 5-0

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) beat Barry O ‘Connor (Northside) 5-0

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)beat Kane Tucker (Emerald A) 3-2

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) W/O

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) 4-1

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family) W/O

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) beat Jack Divine (Springtown) RSC!

92+kg Thomas Maughan (Cavan) beat Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) beat Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) 5-0

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) beat Phil Brophy (Angels) 4-0

September 17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Courtney Daly (Crumlin) 5-0

54kg Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry) beat Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) 5-0

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O

57kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) beat Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) 3-2

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) W/O

60kg Teo Alin (Cookstown) beat Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) 5-0

80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O

October 2nd

FINALS

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s W) V Carol Coughlan (Monkstown)

48kg Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L) V Caomhin Logue (Springtown)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

51kg Paudraic Downey (St John Bosco A) V Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

52kg Niamh Early (Ryston) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

54kg Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal) V Sara Haghigat-Jo (St Brigid’s E)

54kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls A) V Jake Rapple (Monkstown)

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) V Jennifer Lehane (DCU)

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystla)

60kg Amy Broadhurst (St Bronaghs) W/O

60kg JP Hale (Star) V Dominic Bradley (Emerald A)

63kg Eve Woods (Corinthians) V Gillian Duffy (St Mary’s D)

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michael’s Athy) V Jack McGivern (St George’s)

66kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family D) V Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)

70kg Christina Desmond (Dungarvan) V Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea)

71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlrea) W/O

75kg Sean Donaghy (St Canices) V Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) V Tommy Hyde (St Michael’s Athy)

81kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) V Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) V Winner

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Marci Skalski (Portlaoise)

92+kg Thomas Maughan (Cavan) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)