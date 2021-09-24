Irish Elite Championships Semi-Finals Night #1 – RESULTS + REPORT

The National Elite Senior Championships resumed this evening in Dublin with the first of two days of semi-finals.

There was plenty of drama and skill on show on the South Circular Road as the line-up for the biggest night in Irish boxing started to take shape

Mayo light fly Shannon Sweeney got proceedings underway, outfoxing Northern rival Chloe Fleck. She will now meet Carol Coughlan in the final, a repeat of the 2018 decider, following the relentless Monkstown fighter’s split-decision win over Ciara Walsh in the following bout.

At bantamweight there were dominant wins for Niamh Fay and Sara Hagighat-Jo. European Youth gold medallist Fay stopped Kirsten Cresham in the opening round while Canadian star Hagighat-Jo posted big scores versus Emma Flannery.

Paddy McShane goes through to the flyweight final with Paudraig Downey after edging his bout with Michael Stokes which was stopped early due to a cut.

Brendan Irvine is the sole Olympian remaining (along with Aoife O’Rourke who will win the middleweight crown via walkover) and he is straight into the bantamweight final where he will face Jake Rapple who came through a Dublin derby with Nathan Horrigan.

The electricity in the empty arena rose a few notches when Jude Gallagher and Adam Hession met in the featherweight class – a repeat of the 2020 flyweight semi – and it was Galwegian Hession who exacted some revenge with a unanimous win. He now faces Sean Purcell who edged Jordan Smith in the cagey corresponding bout.

There was no fairytale for Michael Stephens at lightweight. The Dubliner returned after over a decade but, despite flashes of class, could not get past strong Belfast youngster JP Hale. It will be an all-Ulster decider at 60kg after Dominic Bradley got past Teo Alin.

A nasty-looking shoulder injury for Michael Avetisian in the third round of his semi with Eugene McKeever saw the Armagh man progress to next week’s final where he will face the winner of tomorrow’s bout between Wayne Kelly and Evan Fitzgerald.

Finally, Galway middleweight star Gabriel Dossen had too much for the game Daniel O’Sullivan from the Celtic Warriors Gym.

Boxing will resume tomorrow afternoon at 3:00pm with the remaining semi-finals.

September 24

S/Finals (7pm)

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s) beatChloe Fleck (Canal) 5-0

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) 4-1

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) beat Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) 2-1

54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) beat Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar) RSC1

54kg Sara Hagighat-Jo (St Brigids Edenderry) beat Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) 5-0

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin) 5-0

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) 5-0

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) 3-2

60kg John Paul Hale (Star) beat Michael Stephens (Drimnagh) 5-0

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) beat Teo Allen (Cookstown)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) RTD3

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) beat Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan) 5-0

September 25th

S/Finals (3pm)

57kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU) V Zara Breslin (Tramore)

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) W/O

63.5kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) V Jack McGivern (St Georges)

66kg Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair) W/O

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Evan Fitzgerald (Esker)

71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)

80kg Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy) V John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)

80kg Stewart Edwards (Crumlin) V Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal)

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Faolain Rahill (DCU)

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown) W/O

92kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) W/O

92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) V Jack Marley (Monkstown D)

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Samuel Ilesamni (St Mary’s)

September 18th

Quarter-finals (12pm)

50kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beat Nicole Hayes (Togher) 5-0

63.5kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity) W/O

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy) beat Jamie Long (Muskerry) KO1

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U) 5-0

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) beat Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway) RSCI3

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) beat Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D) 5-0

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) beat Barry O ‘Connor (Northside) 5-0

86kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)beat Kane Tucker (Emerald A) 3-2

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) W/O

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) 4-1

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family) W/O

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) beat Jack Divine (Springtown) RSC!

92+kg Thomas Maughan (Cavan) beat Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) 5-0

92+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) beat Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) 5-0

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) beat Phil Brophy (Angels) 4-0

September 17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Courtney Daly (Crumlin) 5-0

54kg Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry) beat Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) 5-0

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O

57kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) beat Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) 3-2

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) W/O

60kg Teo Alin (Cookstown) beat Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) 5-0

80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O

October 2nd

FINALS

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s W) V Carol Coughlan (Monkstown)

48kg Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L) V Caomhin Logue (Springtown)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Winner

51kg Paudraic Downey (St John Bosco A) V Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

52kg Niamh Early (Ryston) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

54kg Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal) V Sara Haghigat-Jo (St Brigid’s E)

54kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls A) V Jake Rapple (Monkstown)

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) V Winner

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystla)

60kg Amy Broadhurst (St Bronaghs) W/O

60kg JP Hale (Star) V Dominic Bradley (Emerald A)

63kg Eve Woods (Corinthians) V Gillian Duffy (St Mary’s D)

63.5kg Winner V Winner

66kg Winner V Winner

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family D) V Winner

70kg Christina Desmond (Dungarvan) V Winner

71kg Winner V Winner

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlrea) W/O

75kg Sean Donaghy (St Canices) V Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

80kg Winner V Winner

81kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) V Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

86kg Winner V Winner

92kg Winner V Winner

92+kg Winner V Winner