Irish debut for Willo Hayden

Willo Hayden [5(1)-0] will make his Irish debut on one of the massive cards to come to Ireland next May.

The young Dublin prospect will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent in Belfast on May 27.

The Crumlin BC graduate has been given one of the Queensberry slots on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s attempt to dethrone IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

All five of the 21-yer-old’s pro outings to date have taken place in England, meaning May 27 will be his Irish debut.

Hayden’s last victory, a points win over Marian Marius in November, was his third over six rounds, meaning he is Celtic title eligible, and it’s quite possible he may explore title options come May 27.

The news also suggests Pierce O’Leary will populate the card. ‘At present, Big Bang is the only Irish Queensberry fighter not confirmed on the card.

O’Leary is expected to be announced on the bill alongside his promotional stablemates Hayden and IBO super featherweight world champion Anthony Cacace this week.

Padraig McCrory has also been confirmed on the bill and Conor Quinn has all but been officially confirmed.