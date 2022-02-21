Amateur Headline News News 

Irish Champ Dylan Eagleson targets European success

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Dylan Eagleson assures he will be even better if gets selected to represent Ireland at the Under-22 European Championships later this year.

Eagleson was one of a number of young fighters to catch the eye en route to winning an Irish title recently.

The European Youth representative produced an accomplished display to claim the national 54kg title by beating Michael Stokes of St Michael’s, Athy, claiming under-22 success at just 18-years-of-age in the process.

St Paul’s man now sets his sights on Continental success and believes he has room to improve between now and a possible trip to Croatia.

“I had a good first two rounds, the last round I started to tire a bit and he walked me down but I was glad to get the win,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I can be better. It’s been a long 2 years out of the ring, so it was good to get the ring rust off,” he adds before revealing the short and long term plans.

“Hopefully I get to the U-22 Europeans and hopefully I’ll go to the Olympics in 2024. There are good boxers at 54kg so it’s gonna’ be hard, gotta’ work hard.”

Jonny Stapleton

Jonny Stapleton

