Irish Boxing’s ‘Triple H’ Promises Entertainment

It will be entertaining, that’s the only prediction Harley Burke [7(6)-0] is willing to give ahead of his clash with a ‘big and explosive’ opponent this weekend.

Irish boxing’s ‘Triple H’ makes his Star Boxing debut when he populates the same card as Ryan O’Rourke in Long Island on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old goes into the fight with Kamron Humphrey [3(2)-1] on the back of a career-best win over Brandon Maddox last time out, meaning he will be favoured to secure the win.

It may be a slight step down the ladder, but Burke is still expecting a challenge and as a result, stirred clear of any brash predictions.

“Kamron Humphrey is a good local fighter,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “He’s big and explosive. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“No predictions,” he adds before promising entertainment.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. Those in attendance will be entertained that’s a guarantee.”

Burke knows what it’s like to do it the hard way, having traveled to secure himself spots and wins on obscure small hall cards. Six first-round knockouts and a step-up win convinced Star to sign him and bring him back to New York, giving Burke the kind of backing he craved.

“Signing with an established promoter like Star Boxing is what I’ve always wanted. The work they’ve done with Joe Smith and Chris Algieri speaks for itself. Joe DeGaurdia knows how to build champions.

“I’ve got the right people guiding me, now it’s on me to perform.”

Somewhat surprisingly, considering Saturday is his first fight under the new banner, Burke claims there was a lot more pressure attached to his last outing than this.

“There’s always pressure when fighting. No doubt. But I feel there was much more pressure for my last fight, as that was a big step up in competition and my first time-fighting in front of my supporters. I’ve got that experience under my belt now. There’s a lot more excitement than nerves heading into this one.”

Star will look to build the exciting all-action light heavyweight into a New York name over the next few years, still ‘Heavy Hands’ does keep an eye on the scene at home.

“I caught the Cronin-Morrisey rematch a few weeks ago. Was a brilliant fight, I’d love to see a trilogy. As far as me competing for a BUI Celtic or Irish title- I’ve got to handle business this weekend before I think about anything else.”