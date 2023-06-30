Irish boxing legend Joe Ward helping guide Kate Radomska to Titles

Training alongside an all-time Irish great is helping Kate Radomska [3-2] strive for greatness.

The Waterford flyweight will have none other than Joe Ward in her corner for the second time when she fights for the IBO Inter-Continental title at the York Hall this weekend.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs will second the corner with head coach Jimmy Payne retaining the reigns. The Moate man, who won six major medals in the vest of Ireland, proved a positive influence when Radomska gave Maiseyrose Courtney a real go on the Katie Taylor undercard in Dublin last May and the Déise Pole claims his presence has been ‘massive’ ahead of her ten-round title fight with Marie Connan [5-2] on Saturday.

“Joe it’s a massive addition to the team,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s no other duo like Jimmy Payne and Joe Ward. They work extremely well together in the corner. Learn from the best, become the best.”

Radomska has proven herself a willing and entertaining battler since changing codes and leaving kickboxing for boxing. She impressed immensely against Courtney last time out and instantly changed perceptions of her talent and ability. The 33-year-old believes a win on Saturday will change the trajectory of her career and suggests she could become the poster girl for battling on.

“Winning this title means more to me than anyone can imagine. My professional career to this point proves that if you want something bad enough and you’re willing to sacrifice everything to be the best that you can be you’ll make this happen,” she adds before predicting an entertaining battle when she fights the come forward French champ.

“Tough, competitive opponent versus tough, competitive opponent. Expect fireworks.”