Irish Boxing Favourites and Rising Stars: Who Will Gain a Belt in 2023?

Ireland is a small country with people of great talent. That includes professional athletes.

Names like Michael Carratt, Darren O’Neil, Barry McGinac, Darren Sutherland, John Caldwell, and Frederick Gilroy can already be written into Irish history. Also, boxing legend Anthony Byrne should be remembered.

But the clock is ticking. And fans want to see new heroes. There are no reigning champions from Ireland in the boxing world. Not to mention Tyson Fury, whom not all Irishmen consider their own. He is a hateful personality who has controversial opinions about him.

The same could be said for McGregor. He was a grand champion; he had boxing fights that became one of the most discussed fights in history. But there’s no way Conor can be called a boxer.

There are several names of boxers in Ireland right now. Some are already well-known to fans. Others are yet to be known. But now, many experts predict a successful career for them.

Michael Conlan

Despite his recent defeat, this boxer remains incredibly popular among Irish fans and fans worldwide. Therefore, Conlan has some exciting fights ahead of him. It’s not clear that he might fight for the title soon.

Conlan began to box in his childhood. Largely thanks to his older brother. Then he took part in the Olympics twice. In 2017 his professional career began. During this time, he won the WBO title and made various successful defences.

At the moment, Conlan is on a short break after his last fight. But he promises to recover quickly and get back in even better shape. We can only wish the guy good luck.

Gary Cully

According to the famous boxer Chantelle Cameron, now is a fantastic time for Ireland in the boxing world. And one of the main reasons is Gary Cully. She, as well as many experts, is sure that Gary will soon reach huge heights and win the champion’s title.

Currently, the boxer already has 15 professional victories in a row. The last of them he vividly won by knockout in just 35 seconds.

So, boxing fans all over the world should remember this name. Soon the whole world will be talking about Gary Cully. And some Irish fans have been following the successful career of their countryman for a long time.

Callum Walsh

It is an Irish boxer who is just starting his professional career. But many experts and famous coach Freddie Roach consider Callum the most promising fighter from Ireland. And they predict a successful career for him.

According to the coach, the guy shows himself perfectly in amateur fights and knocks out everyone who sparring with him in the gym. The boxer is only 22 years old and has a perfect left-hand punch. So watch this Irish boxer’s career closely. Soon he will be on every poster in the boxing world.