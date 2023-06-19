Irish Boxer to Star on Love Island?

Lee Reeves [10(7)-1(0)] is ready to move into the Love Island villa if report and rumour are to be believed.

The rumour mill has been churning talk of a TV move for the talented Limerick fighter for quite some months – and a number of media outlets are now reporting he is set to appear on the ITV show.

If Reeves does join the massively popular broadcast he won’t be the first boxer to be thrown into the mix. The likes of Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo have appeared and used it as a platform from which to bring their boxing careers to the next level financially. Reeves could do something similar but the difference being, the Treaty county man is a boxer of note and with a solid pedigree.

The 28-year-old won the NABF title at light welterweight last year, a title once held by the likes of Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez. He was expected to kick on this year but hasn’t fought since December and it now appears it may be a while before he returns to ring action.

However, if he is to head into the villa, he could be handed access to the world of the youtube boxer alla Fury, a field he would be much too skilled for but one that could offer some serious paydays.

While some outlets are reporting a Love Island move for Reeves, Irish-boxing.com understands he is indeed bound for Survivor UK, the British version of the popular American show where a host of contestants compete for a cash prize on a tropical Island.

Love in the air for Lee Reeves?



Limerick professional boxer Lee Reeves is rumoured to be entering popular reality TV show "Love Island"



Over the past few years, other pro boxers, notably Tommy Fury, appeared on the reality show, and it done wonders for his profile afterwards pic.twitter.com/R4I0afyroO — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) June 19, 2023

Speaking online recently Reeves said:

“Soon I’m going to be off my phone. Got a lot of stuff going on that will eventually be told. All positive I hope!

“It may be for a week or may be a month so have patience and don’t unfollow me cause I will be back. I just got some stuff that needs all my focus and energy now and a phone will be a distraction. I love you all very much. Future posts if there’s any, will be by #TeamReeves.”