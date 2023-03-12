Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Ireland’s reaction to Katie Taylor’s homecoming news

Katie Taylor is coming home.

Matchroom officially confirmed last night that the Irish sporting legend will fight England’s Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on 20 May.

The news ends a long saga that had Croke Park cancellations, Amanda Serrano’s injury-related pull-out, and possible postponement chapters.

It’s now definite, the Irish Icon will fight at the 3Arena this summer.

There should be a massive party atmosphere at the Docklands venue for Taylor’s first fight in Ireland as a professional.

However, the fight itself won’t be a procession. Taylor makes the bold move of moving up the scales to fight the world’s best light welterweight.

There was some comment on the magnitude of the fight when it was revealed Taylor would look to become two-weight undisputed star – but for the most part, everyone is just excited to have her home.

