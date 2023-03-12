Ireland’s reaction to Katie Taylor’s homecoming news

Katie Taylor is coming home.

Matchroom officially confirmed last night that the Irish sporting legend will fight England’s Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on 20 May.

The news ends a long saga that had Croke Park cancellations, Amanda Serrano’s injury-related pull-out, and possible postponement chapters.

It’s now definite, the Irish Icon will fight at the 3Arena this summer.

There should be a massive party atmosphere at the Docklands venue for Taylor’s first fight in Ireland as a professional.

However, the fight itself won’t be a procession. Taylor makes the bold move of moving up the scales to fight the world’s best light welterweight.

There was some comment on the magnitude of the fight when it was revealed Taylor would look to become two-weight undisputed star – but for the most part, everyone is just excited to have her home.

I think Chantelle Cameron up at 140 is an insane fight for Katie Taylor to take at this stage of her career — but as I’ve said/written before, Taylor’s an absolute madwoman behind it all. https://t.co/eit3VI24bN — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) March 11, 2023

The ambition of Katie Taylor's is phenomenal. She raises the bar again, again and again. This is a mega fight, and I think it's bigger than the Serrano fight because she completed that challenge. She's coming home! 👊🏼🔥🇮🇪 https://t.co/ufNDn8OT12 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) March 11, 2023

Katie Taylor changed the game. 💪#TaylorCameron is LIVE on DAZN, May 20. pic.twitter.com/mmzS5m0c4l — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 11, 2023

It'll be Katie Taylor's first fight in Ireland since an amateur clash with USA’s Queen Underwood at the Brandon Hotel and Spa, Tralee, in 2016 https://t.co/chK8gX04Hk — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) March 11, 2023

Katie Taylor will finally fight in Ireland as a professional, May 20th in the 3 Arena against undisputed super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron. It isn’t Croke Park, but will still be a night to remember https://t.co/51VYGVD08x — Mark Gallagher (@bailemg) March 11, 2023

May 20th 😁😁😁💫💫💫 — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) March 11, 2023

Will @rte get the rights for folk that don’t have @dazn??? https://t.co/EkNxYqFOsz — Kenneth Egan OLY (@kenegan30) March 11, 2023

@KatieTaylor v @chantellecam confirmed for 3Arena in Dublin on May 20. First ever female title fight between two undisputed World champions. Eddie Hearn says there will be other World title fights on the bill #boxing — Sean McGoldrick (@SeanMcGoldrick1) March 11, 2023