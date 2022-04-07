Ireland’s Golden Belt medal haul increased to NINE

Christina Desmond has joined the Team Ireland boxers with podium finishes at the elite Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca tournament in Romania.

She claimed a split decision win over Ukrainian opposition to set up a final with Germany’s entrant.

Also through to tomorrow’s women’s finals is 48kg Shannon Sweeney, who was the first Irish boxer between the ropes in Tagru Mures today. Sweeney was the unanimous decision winner in her bout with Spain’s Marta Arbol Lopez.

Gráinne Walsh is through to the 66kg decider following a unanimous decision win over Italy

57kg Jennifer Lehane leaves the tournament at the semi final stage, with a bronze medal. She also faced Spanish opposition

63.5kg Dean Clancy has battled his way to the next stage of his competition, with a unanimous decision win over Belgium’s Mohamed Boukala.

Yesterday, Olympic Bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, made his post-Tokyo return to the ring against Uzbekistan’s Turgunboev Kromronbek and came away with a split decision win. He’s now through to the semi-finals and has secured at least a bronze medal.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy has also won through to the semi finals, and at least a bronze, following a unanimous decision win over home boxer, Catalin Florin Serban.

60kg Amy Broadhurst has a straight final against home boxer, Pita Daniela and is assured of a medal.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy will open his account at the tournament at Quarter Finals stage, against Uzbekistan’s Kenaey Shobrunkbek

At 75kg, Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen has a bye to the semi-finals, where he will face either German or Uzbek opposition.

48kg Ricky Nesbitt will face Ukrainian opposition in the Semi Finals of the competition.

Team Ireland Squad

Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo.

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin

W63kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor.

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

W70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton, Leitrim.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil