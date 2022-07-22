Ireland’s Astonishing European Schools Medal Count

Team Ireland will be looking to make a significant push toward the 150 European School Championships medal mark in Turkey next month.

The IABA confirmed on Thursday that a 29 strong team of Junior Cadets to Erzurum to represent their country at the prestigious tournament that plays out between August 10th to 21st.

It’s the first time we sent a team since 2019 – a team was not sent to the 2021 edition in Bosnia and no tournament took place in 2020.

The boys and girls in green won a record 18 medals at the 2019 Championships and if they can current crop can beat that Ireland will move toward the 150 medals at the underage tournament.

The Ireland medal count currently stands at 19 gold, 31 silver and 69 bronze since the inaugural tournament in Rome in 2003.

Some of the stand out names of Irish boxing, including Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Olympians John Joe Joyce, David Oliver Joyce and Joe Ward, have medalled at this level.

Former WBA/IBF champion Carl Frampton reached the 50kg final in Rome 16 years ago.

Female boxing was introduced last year and so far the Girls in Green have secured 20 medals, four of which are gold.

Ireland’s European Schoolboy/girls champions are David Joyce (2003), Willie O’Reilly (2004), Stephen O’Reilly (2004), Michael O’Reilly (2007), Michael McDonagh (2007), John Joyce (2012), Oliver McCarthy (2012), James McGivern (2012), Michael Nevin (2012), Aaron McKenna (2013), Jordan Myers (2013), William Hayden (2016) Jason Myers (2016), Yasmin Meredith (2018), Kaci Crowley (2018) Winne McDonagh (2018), Michael Faulkner (2018), Caoimhe Kinsella (2019) and Adam Olaniyan (2019).

The 2019 squad claimed the most medals but the 2018 team took home the most gold.

Before the tournament doubled up as a male and female competition, the 2012 squad were the best performing side with three gold medals.

Meantime, John Joyce (2010/11), Barry McReynolds (2013/14) and Katie O’Keeffe (2018/19) are Ireland’s two-time European Schoolboy/girl medallists, while Irish boxing has never failed to medal at this level.

IRISH EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY/GIRL CHAMPIONSHIPS MEDALLISTS

(Schoolgirls made their debut in 2018)

2003 Rome

70kg David Joyce Gold

50kg Carl Frampton Silver

52kg John Joe Joyce Bronze

54kg David Oliver Joyce Bronze

57kg John McDonagh Bronze

66kg Keith Boyle Bronze

2004 Hungary

40kg Willie O’Reilly Gold

68kg Stephen O’Reilly Gold

65kg Darren Cruise Silver

38.5kg Ryan Brady Bronze

52kg Paul Broadhurst Bronze

2005 Russia

52kg Darragh Power Silver

48kg David Joe Joyce Bronze

56kg David Joyce Bronze

59kg Bernard Roe Bronze

68kg Tommy McCarthy Bronze

2006 Ukraine

43kg Anthony Upton Bronze

54kg Tommy Kiely Bronze

56kg Fergal McRory Bronze

2007 England

44.5kg Michael O’Reilly Gold

48kg Michael McDonagh Gold

56kg Joe Ward Silver

40kg George Bates Bronze

52kg Chris Mullaly Bronze

50kg Christy Joyce Bronze

62kg Ray Ginley Bronze

68kg Dan O’Brien Bronze

2008 Serbia

54kg Dylan Carr Bronze

2009 Russia

56kg Victor Medvediuc Bronze

59kg Gerard Whitehouse Bronze

2010 Bulgaria

41.5kg John Joyce Bronze

50kg Wayne Kelly Bronze

72kg Michael Gallagher Bronze

2011 Russia

48kg John Joyce Gold

44.5kg James Cleary Silver

76kg Matthew Burke Silver

52kg Tiernan Bradley Bronze

54kg Craig Bonney Bronze

49kg Lewis Crocker Bronze

65kg Sean Conroy Bronze

68kg Keelan Sexton Bronze

2012 Russia

46kg Oliver McCarthy Gold

48kg James McGivern Gold

52kg Michael Nevin Gold

50kg John Sweeney Silver

40kg Francie Stokes Bronze

56kg Kieran Molloy Bronze

59kg Brett McGinty Bronze

65kg Darragh Murray Bronze

72kg Nevan Fannon Bronze

76+kg James Clarke Bronze

2013 Dublin (City West Hotel)

46kg Aaron McKenna Gold

59kg Jordan Myres Gold

40kg Barry McReynolds Silver

43kg Sean Whelan Silver

54kg Paul Ryan Silver

48kg Jamie Harty Silver

50kg Jason Harty Silver

41.5kg Tiernan Bradley Bronze

65kg Leon Gallagher Bronze

68kg Jordan Joyce Bronze

2014 Hungary

41.5kg Brandon O’Brien Silver

46kg Barry McReynolds Silver

40kg Luke Hurley Bronze

48kg Michael Delaney Bronze

63kg Kane Tucker Bronze

76kg Michael Walsh Bronze

76+kg Tom Gavin Bronze

2015 Russia

40kg Steve Cairns Silver

43kg Brandon McCarthy Silver

65kg Ethan McGuckin Silver

76kg Michael McDonald Silver

68kg Francis Quinn Bronze

2016 Croatia

65kg William Hayden Gold

68kg Jason Myers Gold

48kg Cian Lewis Bronze

54kg Francis Maughan Bronze

56kg Patrick Collins Bronze

59kg Jason Irwin Bronze

2017 Romania

46kg Patrick Sweeney Silver

50kg Patrick Donovan Silver

59kg Eoghan Lavin Silver

40kg Brooklyn Saunders Bronze

41.5kg Jake Charkes Bronze

44.5kg Cahir Gormley Bronze

52kg Cain Lewis Bronze

56kg John Ward Bronze

2018 Bulgaria

Female

54kg Yasmin Meredith Gold

57kg Kaci Crowley Gold

63kg Winnie McDonagh Gold

67kg Dearbhla Tinnelly Silver

70kg Nasya McJin-Igelige Silver

36kg Katie O’Keeffe Bronze

42kg Nora Jackman Bronze

45kg Robyn Kelly Bronze

48kg Robyn Murran Bronze

Male

40kg Michael Faulkner Gold

50kg James Donovan Silver

76kg Curtis Darcy Silver

54kg John Fay Bronze

72kg Tyler Meade Bronze

2019 Georgia

Female

38kg Caoimhe Kinsella Gold

42kg Katie O’Keeffe Silver

44kg Esther Lambe Silver

51kg Georgia McGovern Silver

64kg Ava Rose Lyndon Silver

36kg Carlagh Mullarney Bronze

40kg Shakira McCrudden Bronze

46kg Carleigh Irving Bronze

48kg Nora Jackman Bronze

57kg Alicia King Bronze

60kg Gabrielle Mongan Bronze

Male

90kg Adam Olaniyan Gold

41.5kg Sean Tyndall Silver

62kg Micheal McCarthy Silver

40kg Roy Colgan Bronze

56kg Laurence Connors Bronze

68kg Thomas Ward Bronze

76kg Caolan Devlin Bronze