Ireland Youth Team Increase Silesian Box Cup Medal Haul
Team Ireland will now bring home at least 6 medals from the Silesian Box Cup after victory for Natalia Fascizewska.
The Castlebar featherweight opened her tournament at the Quarter Finals stage against Poland’s Maja Karbowinska and secured at least a bronze medal following a round 1 RSC win.
Mulhuddart’s 63kg representative Rebecca Kavanagh boxed her semi final against against Poland’s Kinga Krowka, and will come home with bronze following a 2-1 split decision in favour of her opponent.
Yet to box but assured of a medal are Team Captain 50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) with a bye in to the final. Likewise, 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar), who has a straight final against a home boxer.
Day Three
Two more Team Ireland medalists are between the ropes today. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch) will boxes her semi-final against Amy Nolan of England in Bout 1. 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) meets IBA Germany’s Sara Lysianne Glaser in her semi final in Bout 8.
Team Ireland:
50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)
54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)
57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)
63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)
66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)
70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)
Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey
Coach: Liam Cunningham
R&J: Chris McCrory.
Draws are available here
Day One results are here
