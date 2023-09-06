AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Ireland Youth Team Increase Silesian Box Cup Medal Haul

irishboxing

Team Ireland will now bring home at least 6 medals from the Silesian Box Cup after victory for Natalia Fascizewska.

The Castlebar featherweight opened her tournament at the Quarter Finals stage against Poland’s Maja Karbowinska and secured at least a bronze medal following a round 1 RSC win.

Mulhuddart’s 63kg representative Rebecca Kavanagh boxed her semi final against against Poland’s Kinga Krowka, and will come home with bronze following a 2-1 split decision in favour of her opponent.

Yet to box but assured of a medal are Team Captain 50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) with a bye in to the final. Likewise, 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar), who has a straight final against a home boxer.

Team Ireland Captain, Kanturk’s Katie O’Keefe, at the tournament opening ceremony

Day Three

Two more Team Ireland medalists are between the ropes today. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch) will boxes her semi-final against Amy Nolan of England in Bout 1. 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) meets IBA Germany’s Sara Lysianne Glaser in her semi final in Bout 8.

Team Ireland:

50kg    Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg    Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg   Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg   Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg   Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg    Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.

Draws are available here

Day One results are here

Session

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Davey Oliver Joyce delighted to finally get breakthrough chance

Jonny Stapleton

Three Irish fighters in Olympic qualifier action today

irishboxing

WATCH: 2016 Irish KO of the Year winner does it again!

Joe O'Neill
x