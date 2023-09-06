Ireland Youth Team Increase Silesian Box Cup Medal Haul

Team Ireland will now bring home at least 6 medals from the Silesian Box Cup after victory for Natalia Fascizewska.

The Castlebar featherweight opened her tournament at the Quarter Finals stage against Poland’s Maja Karbowinska and secured at least a bronze medal following a round 1 RSC win.

Mulhuddart’s 63kg representative Rebecca Kavanagh boxed her semi final against against Poland’s Kinga Krowka, and will come home with bronze following a 2-1 split decision in favour of her opponent.

Yet to box but assured of a medal are Team Captain 50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) with a bye in to the final. Likewise, 54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar), who has a straight final against a home boxer.

Team Ireland Captain, Kanturk’s Katie O’Keefe, at the tournament opening ceremony

Day Three

Two more Team Ireland medalists are between the ropes today. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch) will boxes her semi-final against Amy Nolan of England in Bout 1. 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) meets IBA Germany’s Sara Lysianne Glaser in her semi final in Bout 8.

Team Ireland:

50kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg Natalia Fascizewska (Castlebar)

63kg Rebecca Leech Kavanagh (Mulhuddart)

66kg Gabrielle Mongan (Whitechurch)

70kg Nell McLaughlin (Eagle)

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair)

Team Manager/Coach: Jennifer O’Sullivan-Coffey

Coach: Liam Cunningham

R&J: Chris McCrory.

Draws are available here

Day One results are here

