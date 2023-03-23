‘Ireland will see a new champion crowned’ – Conlan says Lopez won’t be ready for Belfast

Michael Conlan [18(9)-1(1)] has promised to lessen Luis Alberto Lopez’s travel load come May 27.

The Belfast fighter suggests the road warrior will have one less item to worry about when going through customs upon heading back to Mexico post their SSE Arena world title fight.

Olympic medalist, Conlan is adamant he will dethrone the IBF featherweight world champion, declaring the red belt will be staying in Belfast.

“This is a massive opportunity, fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of, and will be taking this opportunity with both hands,” Conlan said. “The SSE Arena will be buzzing, and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title.”

Lopez, who holds impressive away wins over the likes of Andy Vences and Isaac Lowe and won the title by beating Josh Warrington in fortress Leeds, has been keen to let fight fans know he doesn’t find Belfast intimidating in any way whatsoever.

Conlan, however, suggests the Mexican has no idea what he has let himself in for, and warns he never experienced an atmosphere like Belfast or fought a fighter like him before.

“He is not prepared for what is coming his way on May 27. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”

Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan, who challenged for a World title at the same venue, believes the home support will play a part but is aware Lopez will do all he can to upset them and his younger brother.

“Belfast hasn’t had a big world title fight in six years. Michael’s fans have travelled far and wide throughout his career and now they get to create the cauldron like atmosphere that the SSE Arena is known for in the biggest fight of his career. Luis Alberto Lopez is a very dangerous fighter and a fantastic champion that has a reputation of going to the enemy’s backyard and upsetting the apple cart, so we are in for a barnburner on May 27.”